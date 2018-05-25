Russia says still seeking international recognition for occupied Ukraine

Ukraine has said it will never accept Russian control over any of its territory and has vowed to recover land seized by Moscow.
Russia claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the Crimean peninsula, which it seized in 2014.
"In order for a durable peace, the new territorial realities that arose... must be recognised and formalised in accordance with international law," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published by Moscow on Wednesday.
Who gets control of land captured by Russia in its offensive is a key sticking point in stalled peace talks between the two sides.
Ukraine wants a ceasefire first before discussing territory, but Russia has refused to halt its offensive until a full deal is reached.
Turkey, which has hosted three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks, said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to freeze the front lines in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions if Ukraine completely gave up the Donetsk region.
Russia already has almost total control over the Lugansk region and controls around 80 percent of the Donetsk region, AFP analysis of Institute for the Study of War (ISW) data shows.
It has also captured large swathes of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, though Ukraine still controls the regional capitals.
Ukraine's industrial east has been decimated by more than a decade of fighting that erupted when armed Russian-backed separatists began a push to break away from Kyiv following the country's pro-European revolution in 2014.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says as British offices 'severely damaged' in Kyiv
US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
What to watch at China's massive military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
NATO says all countries to finally hit 2-percent spending goal
Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China
China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade
China 'unstoppable', says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters