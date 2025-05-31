Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine
Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) May 31, 2025

Russian shelling and air strikes on southern Ukraine overnight killed a man and a nine-year-old girl in separate attacks, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, "Russians hit a residential area with guided aerial bombs", killing the girl and wounding a 16-year-old boy, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, said on the Telegram platform.

One house was destroyed and several others damaged by the blast, he added.

In a separate assault on the city of Kherson, a "66-year-old man sustained fatal injuries" from Russian shelling, Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson region's governor, wrote on Telegram.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands of people have been killed, swaths of eastern and southern Ukraine destroyed, and millions forced to flee their homes.

One person was wounded in a Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, its mayor said.

In Russia, Ukrainian drone attacks wounded 10 people in the Kursk region overnight, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have accelerated in recent weeks, with both sides meeting earlier this month for their first round of direct talks in more than three years.

But the negotiations in Istanbul yielded only a prisoner exchange and promises to stay in touch.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his government did not expect results from further talks with Russia unless Moscow provided its peace terms in advance, accusing the Kremlin of doing "everything" it could to sabotage a potential meeting.

"There must be a ceasefire to continue moving towards peace. We need to stop the killing of people," Zelensky added in a statement on Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader also said he had discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "a possible next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine is ready to participate", with both agreeing that the next round of talks with Moscow "cannot and should not be a waste of time".

Russia has said it will send a team of negotiators to Istanbul for a second round of talks on Monday, but Kyiv has yet to confirm if it will attend.

burs-sco/bc

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
'Death is sometimes kinder': Relatives recount Gaza strike that devastated family
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) May 25, 2025
 Alaa al-Najjar was tending to wounded children at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip when the news came through: the home where her own 10 children were staying had been bombed in an Israeli air strike. The paediatrician, with no means of transport, ran from the Nasser Hospital to the family house in the city of Khan Yunis, a relative told AFP, only to be met with every parent's worst nightmare. "When she saw the charred bodies, she started screaming and crying," said Ali al-Najjar, the brot ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
WAR REPORT
Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
WAR REPORT
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
WAR REPORT
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
WAR REPORT
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
WAR REPORT
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation

 Russia's Lavrov calls German army buildup plan 'very worrying'
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.