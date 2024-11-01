Military Space News
TECH SPACE
 ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition
illustration only

ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 24, 2026
 ST Engineering iDirect has formed a strategic technology partnership with G and S SatCom to create a unified approach to satellite network and service management for operators and service providers. The agreement centers on integrating the widely deployed G and S SatConnect module into ST Engineering iDirect's next generation ground system, Intuition, to extend service orchestration and operational control across existing and future networks.

By embedding G and S SatConnect as a module within Intuition, ST Engineering iDirect aims to give customers a single operational environment that spans multi network, multi platform, and multi vendor infrastructures, including third party systems. A standardized API layer will enable Intuition and other ST Engineering iDirect platforms to interoperate with external OSS and BSS systems and third party applications, simplifying integration and reducing complexity as services scale. The company plans to roll out integration with its current platforms during 2026 so that Intuition's single pane of glass view can be applied consistently across all supported networks.

The partnership is designed to introduce a comprehensive service management and OSS and BSS layer within Intuition that links network operations directly with service definition, delivery, and lifecycle management. Through one interface, customers can define services, configure networks, accelerate service activation, and manage differentiated satellite offerings at scale. This approach is intended to reduce fragmentation between network and commercial systems and to support faster rollout of new services.

According to ST Engineering iDirect, combining Intuition's unified network and service management with G and S SatConnect will standardize workflows across technical and commercial operations, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and cost control. Cross platform observability and end to end operational control are expected to help satellite operators and service providers reduce migration risks, improve customer experience, and respond more quickly to changing market conditions while limiting the need for custom development and integration projects. The companies emphasize that the integration is designed to protect current investments by allowing capabilities to be introduced without disrupting existing services.

"With Intuition and G and S SatConnect, our customers achieve end to end service orchestration with seamless integration between service and network layers," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect. "This collaboration delivers the automation, scalability, and interoperability required to drive growth and meet evolving market demands."

"The partnership with ST Engineering iDirect removes barriers for satellite operators and service providers, streamlines workflows, and reduces operational complexity, allowing them to focus on business growth," said David Schmitz, CEO of G and S SatCom. "Operators and service providers can modernize their networks at their own pace, transition to next generation capabilities with confidence, and maintain uninterrupted service while unlocking new commercial opportunities."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering with more than four decades of innovation in satellite communications, positions the Intuition platform and its broader iDirect portfolio as tools to help customers expand their businesses, differentiate services, and optimize satcom networks. The company cites its role in key markets including mobility, broadcast, and military and government, and notes that the integration of G and S SatConnect into Intuition is part of its broader strategy to shape how satellite connectivity is managed and delivered worldwide.

Related Links
 ST Engineering iDirect
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
SatService to supply Q V band satcom ground station for Bundeswehr university
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 17, 2026
 SatService GmbH, a Germany based provider of advanced satellite ground systems and a subsidiary of Calian Group Ltd, has secured a contract from the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany to deliver an advanced Q V band satellite ground station to the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich. The project supports both scientific research and modern military satellite communications requirements for the German Armed Forces. Under the agreement, SatService will design, manufacture, test and ... read more
TECH SPACE
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
TECH SPACE
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
TECH SPACE
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
TECH SPACE
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
TECH SPACE
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
TECH SPACE
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
TECH SPACE
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

 The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
TECH SPACE
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters