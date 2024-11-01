Military Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Sateliot books Spanish Miura 5 launch for two next gen Trito satellites in 2027
illustration only

Sateliot books Spanish Miura 5 launch for two next gen Trito satellites in 2027

by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 27, 2026
 Sateliot and PLD Space have signed a commercial contract for the dedicated launch of Sateliot's first two Trito next generation 5G direct to device satellites on a Miura 5 rocket in 2027. The agreement covers placing both satellites, each with a mass of about 160 kilograms, into low Earth orbit on a mission operated entirely by PLD Space.

The deal is described as the first fully private Spanish space mission spanning the complete value chain from satellite manufacturing through launch, operations, and service delivery. It showcases the growing capabilities of Spain's commercial space sector and its ambition to play a larger role in global launch and satellite communications markets.

Sateliot selected Miura 5 for its ability to provide an independent dedicated launch tailored to the company's schedule and orbital requirements rather than relying on rideshare slots. Company officials say flying as a primary customer gives Sateliot more control over injection conditions and timing, which is critical for deploying its planned space infrastructure and securing an advantage over operators limited to shared manifests.

Miura 5 is PLD Space's two stage reusable orbital launcher designed for small satellites and developed, manufactured, and operated by the company in Spain. The vehicle is intended to offer reliable customized launch services while contributing to European efforts to secure independent access to space. PLD Space positions Miura 5 as a cornerstone of European technological sovereignty in space transportation.

Sateliot's Trito satellites are the firm's next generation 5G D2D platforms and are designed to significantly increase payload power and capacity for defense and security applications. The satellites will not only extend dual connectivity for Internet of Things devices but will also enable direct to device links in Europe that can support mobile units with data, voice, and video services over the 5G standard.

According to Sateliot, these new capabilities are aimed at critical missions in security, civil protection, and defense where resilient communications are essential. By combining terrestrial and satellite networks, the company intends to provide continuity of service in remote regions and in situations where ground infrastructure is unavailable or has failed, strengthening overall network resilience.

PLD Space co founder and Chief Business Development Officer Raul Verdu said the agreement marks a key milestone for both the Spanish and wider European space ecosystem. He noted that the partnership demonstrates how two national companies can work together to deliver vertically integrated solutions, from launch systems to satellite services, at a level of competitiveness that he described as unprecedented in the sector. Verdu emphasized that PLD Space's primary goal on the mission is to place Sateliot's satellites into their required orbit at the required time.

Sateliot co founder and CEO Jaume Sanpera said the launch deal meets the company's founding objectives of reinforcing national and European autonomy and sovereignty in space based communications. He added that partnering with a Spanish launch provider supports the Spain brand while ensuring Sateliot can offer global D2D connectivity in any scenario. Sanpera highlighted the enhanced capabilities for defense, security, and civil uses and the role of space based 5G links as a strategic backup when terrestrial networks cannot be relied upon.

Related Links
 Sateliot
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Stoke Space expands Series D funding to $860M to drive Nova launch development
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 13, 2026
 Stoke Space Technologies has expanded its previously announced Series D financing round to a total of 860 million dollars as it advances work on its fully and rapidly reusable Nova launch vehicle and related infrastructure at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The company, based in Kent, Washington, is developing medium lift launch vehicles designed for high cadence operations to support a growing space economy. The round, first announced in October 2025 at 510 million dollars, has now ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
ROCKET SCIENCE
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
ROCKET SCIENCE
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
ROCKET SCIENCE
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
ROCKET SCIENCE
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
ROCKET SCIENCE
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

 The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
ROCKET SCIENCE
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters