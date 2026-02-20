Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 27, 2026



Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX, has demonstrated its Sidekick mission autonomy software in a flight test of the YFQ-42A, an uncrewed jet developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. for the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. The recent event paired the YFQ-42A with crewed fighter aircraft to extend sensor coverage, increase the effectiveness of weapons employment, and raise overall mission success rates across the formation.

During the demonstration, operators engaged autonomy mode to conduct a four hour mission with the YFQ-42A controlled from the ground by a single human operator. The test highlighted the tight integration between the Sidekick autonomy core and the YFQ-42A mission systems, allowing the software to generate and execute precise piloting commands throughout the flight.

Collins Aerospace describes Sidekick as a collaborative mission autonomy solution designed to enable open systems teaming between human aircrews and autonomous platforms in combat air operations. The software is built to be intuitive for operators, adapting its behavior to the pilot's working style and to the specific requirements of the mission profile, rather than forcing crews into a rigid control scheme.

"The rapid integration of Sidekick onto this platform to perform various combat-relevant tasks highlight the strength and adaptability of Collins' open systems approach," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager for Strategic Defense Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "The autonomy capabilities showcased in this flight highlight nearly a decade of dedicated investment and close collaboration with our customers to advance collaborative mission autonomy."

By showcasing Sidekick on the YFQ-42A, Collins Aerospace is aligning its autonomy architecture with the US Air Force vision for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, in which uncrewed systems fly alongside manned fighters as force multipliers. The company emphasizes that Sidekick is designed to support this concept by allowing human operators to manage autonomous teammates at a mission level rather than through continuous low level control inputs.

