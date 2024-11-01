Military Space News
 Somalia signs defence agreement with Saudi Arabia

by AFP Staff Writers
 Mogadishu (AFP) Feb 9, 2026

Somalia Monday signed a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, as the Horn of Africa becomes an arena for proxy wars between Gulf monarchies, with Abu Dhabi at loggerheads with Riyadh.

The region, strategically located between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal on one of the world's busiest trade routes, has increasingly attracted the interest of the Gulf states.

The agreement comes a month and a half after Israel recognised Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from Somalia in 1991 but which Mogadishu still considers to be under its control.

Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, signed a "military cooperation agreement" on Monday, according to a message on X from the Somali defence ministry.

"This agreement further strengthens defence and military cooperation between the two nations, while covering various areas of mutual interest for both countries," it said.

In a separate post on X, Salman added he had "signed and witnessed the signing" of "several" agreements on the sidelines of a military exhibition in Riyadh. He did not provide further details.

The UAE is widely accused of arming the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries in Sudan, who have been fighting the regular military since 2023 and are accused of massacres against the civilian population.

The UAE has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, in Somaliland, the Emirati giant DP World has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing the deep-water port of Berbera, which it uses with little regard for the government in Mogadishu.

This port includes an airport strictly controlled by Abu Dhabi, according to several witnesses and local sources.

Saudi Arabia, once a staunch ally of Abu Dhabi, is now a vocal critic of the UAE, particularly on the Sudanese and Yemeni issues.

The two monarchies joined forces in 2014 against the Houthis, who are supported by Iran.

However, the alliance has fractured, culminating in its open collapse a month ago when Riyadh bombed a shipment of weapons allegedly destined for Yemen and originating from the UAE.

Anger mounts in Senegal over sanitary pad scandal
 Dakar (AFP) Feb 4, 2026
 Anger is mounting in Senegal over the alleged use of expired materials in sanitary pads and diapers by a leading Chinese firm, which denies any wrongdoing or bribery. The west African country's pharmaceutical regulator late last year accused Softcare of possessing some 1,300 kilograms (2,865 pounds) of expired and unsuitable raw materials, including polyethylene film, for use in its products. The Senegalese Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (ARP) in early December asked Softcare to withdraw the g ... read more
