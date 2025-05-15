Trump says 'getting close' to deal to avoid Iran military action



By Aurelia End and Callum Paton



Doha (AFP) May 15, 2025



US President Donald Trump said Thursday a deal was close on Iran's nuclear programme that would avert military action, sending oil prices tumbling as he boasted of raising "trillions of dollars" on a Gulf tour.

"We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," Trump said in Qatar, the second stop of his multi-day Gulf tour.

"I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this," he said, referring to military action.

Oil prices plunged more than three percent on rising hopes for a nuclear deal.

Iran has held four rounds of talks with the Trump administration -- which has sought to avoid a threatened military strike by Israel on Tehran's contested nuclear programme while pursuing its "maximum pressure" campaign.

"You probably read today the story about Iran. It's sort of agreed to the terms," Trump said.

The president did not specify which remarks he was referring to, but an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, told ABC News that Tehran would give up stockpiles of highly enriched uranium as part of a deal in which Washington lifts sanctions.

Trump said Iran should "say a big thank you" to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who had pressed the US leader to avoid military action against his country's giant neighbour.

Later speaking to troops at Al-Udeid, the biggest US military base in the region, Trump said his priority was "to end conflicts, not start them".

But he warned that "I will never hesitate to wield American power if it's necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners" -- while flanked on stage by a fighter jet and an MQ-9 drone.

He also said Qatar would invest $10 billion in the coming years to support Al-Udeid, which also hosts the regional headquarters of the Pentagon's Central Command.

- Gulf largesse -

Qatar has also been a key mediator in talks to end the 19-month Gaza war and release hostages held by the Palestinian militants Hamas.

Earlier Thursday, Trump again said the United States wanted to "take" Gaza, which has been obliterated by the war started by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Gaza would become a "freedom zone", Trump said, without elaborating.

He also vowed to "go back on the offensive" should Yemen's Huthi rebels launch attacks, despite a ceasefire agreement with Washington this month.

Trump -- who began his first major foreign tour in Saudi Arabia and later Thursday heads to the United Arab Emirates -- has been unabashed about seeking Gulf money and hailed the effect on creating jobs at home.

"This is a record tour. There's never been a tour that will raise -- it could be a total of $3.5-4 trillion just in these four or five days," Trump said in Qatar.

In Doha, the president hailed what he said was a record $200 billion deal for Boeing aircraft.

Saudi Arabia promised its own $600 billion in investment, including one of the largest-ever purchases of US weapons.

The final stop of his tour is the UAE, which is seeking to become a leader in technology, especially artificial intelligence to help diversify its oil-reliant economy.

But these ambitions hinge on access to advanced US technologies, including AI chips under restricted export -- which the UAE president's brother and spy chief Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed reportedly lobbied for during a Washington visit in March.

The Gulf leaders' largesse has also stirred controversy, with Qatar offering Trump a luxury aeroplane ahead of his visit for presidential and then personal use, in what Trump's Democratic rivals charged was blatant corruption.

- Business, not 'nation-builders' -

Trump has made no mention of human rights during his tour.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden had initially vowed to shun Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over US intelligence findings that he ordered the gruesome murder in 2018 of Jamal Khashoggi -- a Saudi dissident writer who lived in the United States.

Trump instead hailed the crown prince, who is Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, as a visionary due to the kingdom's rapid economic investments.

The president also acceded to a key request by the crown prince in announcing the lifting of sanctions on Syria following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad in December.

He met in Riyadh with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the first such encounter between leaders of both nations in 25 years.

Sharaa -- a former jihadist once on the US wanted list -- appeared in a suit and was complimented by Trump as a "young, attractive guy".

For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks

Washington DC (UPI) May 14, 2025 - For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.

The punitive measures imposed by the Treasury Department are secondary sanctions, meaning those aimed and punishing third parties for dealing with previously designated entities, individuals and countries.

The sanctions target six individuals and 12 entities in China and Iran accused of aiding Tehran source the manufacturing of critical materials used in the Islamic state's ballistic missile program, specifically carbon fiber materials used in the construction of intercontinental rockets.

The State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained in a statement that Iran is "heavily reliant on China to conduct its malign activities in the Middle East."

The targets work with the U.S.-sanctioned elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The United States cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"The Iranian regime's relentless and irresponsible pursuit of advanced ballistic missile capabilities, including its efforts to indigenize its production capacity, represents an unacceptable threat to the United States and the stability of the region."

The sanctions are the third batch of Iran-targeted punitive measures that the Trump administration has imposed this week as it engages in negotiations with Iran on a new agreement aimed at preventing Tehran from securing a nuclear weapon -- a goal long held by President Donald Trump.

In 2018, during his first term in the White House, Trump slapped sanctions on Iran and unilaterally pulled the United States from a landmark Obama-era multinational accord, calling it "defective at its core."

He pursued a so-called maximum pressure campaign of sanctions and other punitive measures, but failed to coerce Iran back to the negotiating table, and it instead advanced its nuclear weapons capability to the point the U.S. government estimated in 2022 that it would need just a week to produce enough weapons-grade highly-enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

In February, Trump reinstated his maximum pressure policy, which includes the recent batches of further sanctions.

The United States and Iran have had four recent negotiations on a new deal, but there does not appear to be a fifth round scheduled yet.

Trump administration officials have said a deal would see Iran dismantle its three enrichment facilities, but Iranian officials have said it will not stop enriching uranium but would be open to restrictions.

Trump is in the Middle East this week for a four-day trip, and has repeatedly voiced optimism that a deal can be made.

"I have a feeling it's going to work out. I think it's going to work. It's got to work out, one way or the other we know it's going to work out," Trump said during a press conference Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Later to reporters aboard Air Force One, he was more direct with his threats against Iran.

"One way or the other. It's very simple. It's going to happen one way or the other. They can't have a nuclear weapon. So, we will either do it friendly, or we will do it very unfriendly, and that won't be pleasant," he said.

The Trump administration has said it has sanctioned more than 250 people, entities and vessels related to Iran and its proxies since February.

