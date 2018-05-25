Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 UN nuclear watchdog urges implementation of new deal with Iran
UN nuclear watchdog urges implementation of new deal with Iran
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Vienna (AFP) Sept 15, 2025

The UN atomic watchdog's chief called Monday for the implementation of a cooperation framework it struck last week with Iran, saying it was essential to "restore confidence" after the agency's work was halted.

Iran agreed to the deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo, after it suspended cooperation following its war with Israel in June.

The 12-day war saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, which IAEA inspectors have not been able to access since.

Addressing the opening day of the agency's annual General Conference, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was now to implement the deal "to restore confidence" and allow the agency "to continue our work in spite of all these difficulties".

"Now it's up to... Iran and us to implement" the deal that "summarises the technical measures, the practical steps that we need... to resume this indispensable work in Iran," Grossi said in his speech.

Tehran has said the new framework grants access to UN nuclear inspectors only after approval by its Supreme National Security Council, Iran's top security body.

In his statement to the general conference, Iran's atomic energy organisation chief Mohamed Eslami said that following the attacks on its nuclear sites, "continued cooperation with the agency will be pursued through new arrangements once the security concerns of our nation and our nuclear facilities are addressed".

"Currently, no provision has been provided for the safeguards agreement as to how to continue engagement on the very critical situations following the aggression and continuation of threats against nuclear sites and facilities," he said.

But he added that Iran "remains a state party" to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) treaty despite passing a law that halted cooperation with the IAEA.

Western powers have repeatedly expressed concern about the expansion of Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran stepped up after the United States unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal on limiting its nuclear programme.

Iran has long been accused of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a claim it denies.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran, UN nuclear watchdog agree new cooperation framework
 Cairo (AFP) Sept 9, 2025
 Iran agreed a new cooperation framework with the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday, after it suspended cooperation following the war with Israel in June. The agreement was signed in Cairo by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who hailed it as "an important step in the right direction". It was Iran's first high-level meeting with the IAEA since it suspended cooperation with the agency following the 12-day war with Israel, which saw Isr ... read more
NUKEWARS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
NUKEWARS
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland

 Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
NUKEWARS
Germany condemns Russia for drone incursion as Poland invokes NATO Article 4

 Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine
NUKEWARS
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
NUKEWARS
Next-Gen Automotive Innovation: Smarter, Safer, More Connected

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
NUKEWARS
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans

 Two suspected military tech smugglers flee Serbia house arrest

 Union to vote on deal to end strike at Boeing defense branch

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
NUKEWARS
NATO military campaign will protect Poland's Eastern front

 Rubio to meet with Netanyahu in Israel; Arab nations gather in Qatar

 Russian drones in Poland put NATO to the test

 Marco Rubio to address global security during overseas trip
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.