U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons

Those killed in the raid by U.S. forces were: Dhiya' Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani. The sons were also affiliated with ISIS, a press release said.
Three women and three children also were there and were unharmed, officials said.
"We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they operate," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command commander. "ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide.
"Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland."
The press release said the ISIS officials threaten the United States and coalition forces, as well as the new Syrian government.
The attack comes weeks after the White House ordered a drawdown of U.S. military presence in Syria, which had about 2,000 personnel on eight bases in the area. Hundreds have returned home recently.
Syria's Foreign Ministry released a statement earlier on Friday that said its representatives had met with American and French officials to "reinforce our cooperation on the shared fight against terrorism in all forms, and strengthen the capacities of the Syrian government to deal with security challenges through institutions of the state."
