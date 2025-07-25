Military Space News
TERROR WARS
 U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
 by Lisa Hornung
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 25, 2025

The U.S. Central Command announced Friday that it had conducted an operation in Aleppo, Syria, killing a senior Islamic State leader and his two adult sons.

Those killed in the raid by U.S. forces were: Dhiya' Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani. The sons were also affiliated with ISIS, a press release said.

Three women and three children also were there and were unharmed, officials said.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they operate," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command commander. "ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide.

"Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland."

The press release said the ISIS officials threaten the United States and coalition forces, as well as the new Syrian government.

The attack comes weeks after the White House ordered a drawdown of U.S. military presence in Syria, which had about 2,000 personnel on eight bases in the area. Hundreds have returned home recently.

Syria's Foreign Ministry released a statement earlier on Friday that said its representatives had met with American and French officials to "reinforce our cooperation on the shared fight against terrorism in all forms, and strengthen the capacities of the Syrian government to deal with security challenges through institutions of the state."

Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TERROR WARS
UN experts slam Peruvian amnesty for historic rights violations
 Geneva (AFP) July 17, 2025
 UN experts expressed alarm Thursday over a Peruvian law that would grant amnesty to military, police and state perpetrators of rights violations during a bloody campaign against leftist guerrillas from 1980 to 2000. Urging the government to veto the law passed by Peru's Congress a week ago, the experts said international standards "prohibit amnesties or pardons for such grave crimes." "Peru has a duty to investigate, prosecute and punish gross human rights violations and crimes under internation ... read more
TERROR WARS
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
TERROR WARS
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
TERROR WARS
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
TERROR WARS
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
TERROR WARS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
TERROR WARS
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
TERROR WARS
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
TERROR WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.