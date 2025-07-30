China says to hold military drills with Russia in August

Alongside economic and political ties, Moscow and Beijing have deepened military cooperation in recent years as both countries seek to counterbalance what they see as a United States-led global order.
The drills, named "Joint Sea-2025", were part of regular bilateral cooperation plans and "not directed against third parties", Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang told a press conference Wednesday.
After the drills, they will also conduct naval patrols in "relevant waters of the Pacific", Zhang said.
Last year's "Joint Sea-2024" exercises were held along China's southern coast.
The "Joint Sea-2025" drills are due to take place ahead of a planned visit to China by Russian President Vladimir Putin beginning late August.
Putin will attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as well as celebrations, including a military parade, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
He will also hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Relations between the two countries have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
China has never denounced Russia's more than three-year military war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine's allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.
China insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.
Xi told Russia's foreign minister earlier in July that their countries should "strengthen mutual support" during a meeting in Beijing.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros
Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters