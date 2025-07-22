ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Jul 22, 2025



ALL.SPACE has secured euro 3.42 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) to accelerate its development of 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) integration. The award comes through ESA's Space for 5G/6G and Sustainable Connectivity programme under the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) framework, which promotes cutting-edge satcom innovation.

The funding will enable ALL.SPACE to enhance its multi-orbit, multi-link satellite communication terminals by embedding a software-defined 5G NTN modem from NXGSAT BV. This modem will be deployed on ALL.SPACE's integrated edge-compute module, offering seamless interoperability between traditional satellite networks and 5G NTN from a single terminal.

This initiative supports broader efforts to converge SatCom and terrestrial cellular networks, fostering scalable, future-proof connectivity for commercial and government sectors. The technology aims to address global demands for reliable, secure communications even in the most remote or mobile scenarios. Headquartered in Reading, the project will be based at ESA's 5G/6G Hub in the UK, underscoring ESA's commitment to enhancing UK and European satellite capabilities. The initiative also aligns with UK government strategies focused on space innovation, job creation, and international competitiveness.

John-Paul Szczepanik, CTO at ALL.SPACE, commented, "This funding marks a unique moment in our evolution and for anyone who needs proliferated, fast and secure communications anywhere on the planet. Our terminals are already providing multiple secure, high-speed connections for customers who need reliable connectivity wherever they operate, including in remote or challenging environments and on-the-move. This funding allows us to build on that foundation by pairing this with the emerging standards of 5G NTN to really unlock the concept of interoperability for satcom terminals across many networks. ESA's support reflects a shared commitment to advancing European technology and competitiveness, helping ensure that secure, seamless communications remain available and flawlessly effective in the years ahead. We're proving that resilient, flexible connectivity doesn't have to stop when you leave terrestrial networks behind."

ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, Laurent Jaffart, said, "Through our long-standing ARTES programme, forging partnerships with innovative space companies such as ALL.SPACE will enable us to achieve our shared goal: to develop fast and resilient connectivity for customers across Europe and beyond. Such efforts strengthen European autonomy and resilience, while boosting economic growth and competitiveness, further allowing for the creation of jobs and prosperity."

The funding will also support ALL.SPACE's transition to a hybrid business model, combining advanced terminal hardware with SaaS offerings for enhanced operational independence and service value.

Related Links

ALL.SPACE

Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

