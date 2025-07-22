Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
illustration only
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Jul 22, 2025

ALL.SPACE has secured euro 3.42 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) to accelerate its development of 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) integration. The award comes through ESA's Space for 5G/6G and Sustainable Connectivity programme under the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) framework, which promotes cutting-edge satcom innovation.

The funding will enable ALL.SPACE to enhance its multi-orbit, multi-link satellite communication terminals by embedding a software-defined 5G NTN modem from NXGSAT BV. This modem will be deployed on ALL.SPACE's integrated edge-compute module, offering seamless interoperability between traditional satellite networks and 5G NTN from a single terminal.

This initiative supports broader efforts to converge SatCom and terrestrial cellular networks, fostering scalable, future-proof connectivity for commercial and government sectors. The technology aims to address global demands for reliable, secure communications even in the most remote or mobile scenarios. Headquartered in Reading, the project will be based at ESA's 5G/6G Hub in the UK, underscoring ESA's commitment to enhancing UK and European satellite capabilities. The initiative also aligns with UK government strategies focused on space innovation, job creation, and international competitiveness.

John-Paul Szczepanik, CTO at ALL.SPACE, commented, "This funding marks a unique moment in our evolution and for anyone who needs proliferated, fast and secure communications anywhere on the planet. Our terminals are already providing multiple secure, high-speed connections for customers who need reliable connectivity wherever they operate, including in remote or challenging environments and on-the-move. This funding allows us to build on that foundation by pairing this with the emerging standards of 5G NTN to really unlock the concept of interoperability for satcom terminals across many networks. ESA's support reflects a shared commitment to advancing European technology and competitiveness, helping ensure that secure, seamless communications remain available and flawlessly effective in the years ahead. We're proving that resilient, flexible connectivity doesn't have to stop when you leave terrestrial networks behind."

ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, Laurent Jaffart, said, "Through our long-standing ARTES programme, forging partnerships with innovative space companies such as ALL.SPACE will enable us to achieve our shared goal: to develop fast and resilient connectivity for customers across Europe and beyond. Such efforts strengthen European autonomy and resilience, while boosting economic growth and competitiveness, further allowing for the creation of jobs and prosperity."

The funding will also support ALL.SPACE's transition to a hybrid business model, combining advanced terminal hardware with SaaS offerings for enhanced operational independence and service value.

Related Links
 ALL.SPACE
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
 Mont Valerien, France (AFP) July 14, 2025
 These days, French military pigeon number 193-529 is no longer needed to carry tiny messages during war-time communication blackouts. But the racing bird serves as a reminder of the brave service of its predecessors in World Wars I and II, and the 1870 siege of Paris. Inside Europe's last military pigeon loft, Sergeant Sylvain cradled 193-529, an alert feathered athlete with an iridescent green neck. "He's a carrier pigeon, like the ones who served in World Wars I and II," said Sylvain, with ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine

 Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential

 What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?

 Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM

 State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing

 China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov

 Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.