 Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) July 29, 2025

Russia is still committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, in the first reaction to US President Donald Trump cutting his deadline for Moscow to cease fire in the conflict.

The US president earlier said he would slash his initial 50-day deadline to "about 10 or 12 days" and that he was not interested in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin anymore.

"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO (special military operation) continues," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Russia's term for its offensive.

He also noted a slowdown in attempts to restore ties with the United States after Trump's comments.

"We would like to see more dynamics. We are interested in this. In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides."

Multiple Russian strikes killed over two dozen people across Ukraine on Tuesday, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and at least 16 inmates who died in a single strike on a prison.

But Peskov said Moscow still remained "committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests."

The latest round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv held last week yet did not yield a breakthrough, but only provided for the exchange of prisoners.

SUPERPOWERS
