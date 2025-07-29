Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

The US president earlier said he would slash his initial 50-day deadline to "about 10 or 12 days" and that he was not interested in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin anymore.
"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO (special military operation) continues," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Russia's term for its offensive.
He also noted a slowdown in attempts to restore ties with the United States after Trump's comments.
"We would like to see more dynamics. We are interested in this. In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides."
Multiple Russian strikes killed over two dozen people across Ukraine on Tuesday, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and at least 16 inmates who died in a single strike on a prison.
But Peskov said Moscow still remained "committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests."
The latest round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv held last week yet did not yield a breakthrough, but only provided for the exchange of prisoners.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement
Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West
Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters