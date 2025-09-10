U.S. Department of what? Are you serious?

Why? Good question. Both answer this query by saying that this is one way of bringing the "warfighter" ethos back to the Pentagon.
Warfighter? Trump missed Vietnam for crippling bone spurs that obviously have not prevented him from playing golf.
Hegseth joined the National Guard and served for 11 months in Guantanamo Bay and briefly in Iraq and Afghanistan. While he received a Bronze Star and an Oak Leaf cluster, he was barred from serving in the Guard by the Biden administration on grounds of extremist views based on his various tattoos.
He has since rejected those and other allegations. But his qualifications, largely with Fox News, for serving as Secretary of Defense and now Secretary of War are the most modest since those of the disgraced Louis Johnson during the Truman administration.
So, two of the least qualified Commanders-in-Chief and Defense Secretaries are changing the Department of Defense to this new war-fighting footing. The first question is: What was the last -- or first -- war the United States won that it started?
The Mexican-American War of 1846 to 1848 is the first and only. A decade in Vietnam, eight years in Iraq and 20 years in Afghanistan were ignominious defeats.
The United States won the Cold War-- a war it did not start. And despite undue credit being assigned to the Reagan administration to winning it by bankrupting the Soviet Union, that is a nice myth. The Soviet Union imploded for a simple reason. Its political system was irrational based on constant lies and exaggerations regarding the health of its economy and society.
By the time Mikhail Gorbachev assumed power in 1985 at age 54, he replaced a gerontocracy of Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, who were too infirm to govern. Having moved portfolios, Gorbachev knew how badly the state of the USSR was. A devoted communist, he imposed Perestroika (reconstruction) and Glasnost (openness) to repair the broken system.
The effect was the absolute opposite. The USSR's centrally controlled economy and government could not tolerate reform. Ministries and ministers survived by falsifying records of how well each agency performed. It was nonsense. Bye-bye Soviet Union.
So, now the finest military in the world serves under a newly named organization called the Department of War, despite America's clouded record in waging war since 1945. Of course, the name "Department of Defense was enshrined" in legislation by passage of the 1949 amendment to the National Security Act that created it. Perhaps a supine Congress may not agree with the new name. We will see.
But the idea of a Department of War is absurd when even a superficial analysis of war is conducted. The current National Defense Strategy, perhaps to be renamed the National War Strategy, has three objectives: compete/contain, deter, and if war comes, defeat a number of potential enemies headed by China and Russia. Yet, how is the United States to compete and how is success or failure to be measured? No one has said.
Who has been contained or deterred? Russia has twice invaded Ukraine. China is unconstrained in how it has increased its influence and economic and military power. Finally, can anyone fight and win a war that could escalate to the use of thermonuclear weapons, 1,000 times more powerful than the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan in 1945? Of course not.
If war were non-nuclear with China, Russia or both, as the conflict in Ukraine has shown, it may be long. The U.S. defense industrial base is incapable of providing the weapons and logistics demanded by a long war. And even if trillions of dollars were spent, it would take years for changes to take effect. The point is that war is not a good idea.
Hence, why is the name Department of War needed? In a thermonuclear age when the costs of people and weapons are astronomical, is not "defense" a more appropriate term?
Obviously, the president and the field marshal do not agree with that logic. One wonders if anyone in uniform has a backbone to respond? Or perhaps firing a Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; two female service chiefs and some two dozen other senior officers for what seems a lack of cause has numbed the military into silence.
In that case, I guess Department of War fits.
Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist; senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, chairman of a private company and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. His next book, co-written with Field Marshal The Lord David Richards, former U.K. chief of defense and due out next year, is Who Thinks Best Wins: Preventing Strategic Catastrophe. The writer can be reached on X @harlankullman.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile attack by Yemen's Huthis
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport
Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine
Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military
Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
|
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
What to watch at China's massive military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
London arms show opens under Israel cloud
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans
Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine
Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'
Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro
US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters