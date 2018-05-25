Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 US lawmaker warns of military 'misunderstanding' risk with China
US lawmaker warns of military 'misunderstanding' risk with China
 By James EDGAR
 Beijing (AFP) Sept 23, 2025

The leader of a US congressional delegation to China warned Tuesday of the "risk of a misunderstanding" between the two countries' militaries as advances in defence technology move at breakneck speed.

Adam Smith, the most senior Democrat on Washington's Armed Services Committee, told journalists in Beijing that China needs to talk more about its military with other global powers "for basic de-confliction".

"We've seen this with our ships, our planes, their ships, their planes coming entirely too close to one another," he said at a news conference at the US Embassy.

"We need to have a better conversation about de-conflicting those things."

The four-person delegation also includes other members of the same Armed Services Committee -- Democrats Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan -- as well as Republican congressman Michael Baumgartner, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The group on Monday met Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, with whom they talked about the importance of "working through our differences" and more candid dialogue, according to a statement from the US side.

Dong called on the visitors to "remove disruptive and restrictive factors" between them, China's Xinhua state news agency reported.

Speaking on Tuesday alongside the other lawmakers and the US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, Smith said: "AI and drone warfare and cyber and space is moving so rapidly and innovation is happening so quickly.

"The risk of a misunderstanding of capabilities on one side or the other is great," he said, adding the two sides need to talk so they "don't stumble in any sort of conflicts".

- Tariffs and TikTok -

The bipartisan congressional delegation comes just days after Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump spoke by telephone for the second time since the return to the White House of Trump, who has tried to keep a lid on tensions despite his once virulent criticism of China.

Trump said he would meet Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea starting at the end of next month and that he would travel to China next year.

He said Xi would also visit the United States at an unspecified time and that the two leaders would speak again by telephone.

Both sides dramatically hiked tariffs against each other during a months-long dispute earlier this year, disrupting global supply chains.

Washington and Beijing then reached a deal to reduce levies, with the United States imposing 30 percent duties on imports of Chinese goods and China hitting US products with a 10 percent tariff. The deal expires in November.

Smith's group on Monday held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, in which they discussed the ongoing trade talks and the hot-button issues of fentanyl, critical minerals and the future of TikTok.

The White House has said a US version of TikTok would feature a homegrown model of the app's prized algorithm, potentially clearing one of the main obstacles to keeping the Chinese-owned platform online in the United States.

Asked about the TikTok issue, Smith said: "My understanding is that I don't think that has been 100 percent resolved."

The delegation will also meet China's National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
US strikes 2nd alleged Venezuelan drug boat as Maduro vows to resist Washington
 Washington (AFP) Sept 15, 2025
 President Donald Trump said a US new strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat from Venezuela killed three people Monday, as the South American country's president Nicolas Maduro vowed to resist Washington's "aggression." Trump's administration has faced questions over the legality of deadly military strikes on suspected drug boats since the first such attack earlier this month which killed 11 people. The fresh attack also comes amid spiraling tensions in the Caribbean as a large US naval build ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
SUPERPOWERS
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
SUPERPOWERS
Anti-drone firms line up to sell battle-tested tech in Taiwan

 U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
SUPERPOWERS
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
SUPERPOWERS
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Ukraine courts foreign cash for military 'Silicon Valley'
SUPERPOWERS
U.N. Security Council to meet on Russia's incursion into Estonia airspace

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe

 UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.