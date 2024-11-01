US set to relinquish several senior NATO command posts

Washington will transfer leadership of NATO's Naples command, which focuses on the alliance's south, to Italy and leadership of its Norfolk command in Virginia, focusing on the alliance's north, to Britain, two diplomats at NATO said.
The United States will meanwhile take over the command of NATO's maritime forces, based in the United Kingdom, the diplomats said.
"Allies have agreed on a new distribution of senior officer responsibility across the NATO Command Structure in which European Allies, including NATO's newest members, will play a more prominent role in the Alliance's military leadership," a NATO official said, without detailing the changes.
"The decision relates to planning for future rotations."
The changes, first reported by French outlet La Lettre, will likely take months to be implemented, the NATO diplomats told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's a good sign of burden shifting in practice," one of the diplomats said.
The shuffling of NATO command positions comes as Washington has said it could reduce its defence presence in Europe to focus on other threats such as China.
But military superpower Washington will still remain central as it will have control of NATO's core air, land and sea commands and retain the top position of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
European countries have already ramped up military budgets in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and last year agreed to hike NATO's defence spending target.
Trump has rattled faith in the reliability of the United States and last month plunged the alliance into crisis by making claims on Greenland.
But US NATO ambassador Matthew Whitaker separately on Monday insisted that the US leader was looking to strengthen, rather than "dismantle", NATO by making Europe step up.
"We're trying to make NATO stronger, not to withdraw or reject NATO, but make it work like it was intended as an alliance of 32 strong and capable allies," Whitaker said.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win
Bangladesh elections test ties with India as China deepens outreach
Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks
Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters