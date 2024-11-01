Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 'Very isolating': Israel's anti-war minority bucks national mood

'Very isolating': Israel's anti-war minority bucks national mood

By Alice CHANCELLOR
 Jerusalem (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 As Israel's national consciousness rallies behind the country's second offensive against Iran in under a year, a small group of anti-war activists equipped with posters and loudspeakers have mobilised to voice dissent.

The vast majority of Jewish Israelis support the ongoing campaign of strikes on Iran, according to national polls published since the joint US-Israel operation began on February 28.

A broad sweep of politicians from across the spectrum have also backed the military campaign, which has now expanded with Israeli forces fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But over the weekend, a few dozen protesters holding placards reading "oppose the war" and "silence means consent" gathered in Tel Aviv -- the second such rally in a week.

"We are against this war because it's just another war in an endless amount of wars," said Iddo Elam, 19, an activist and conscientious objector to Israel's mandatory military service.

"Last June, in the last attack on Iran, we were also promised security and peace," said Elam, who served time in prison for refusing the conscription.

"It just goes to show that the reason to go to war is not our own wellbeing. It's not the wellbeing of the Iranian people. It's mostly the geopolitical reasons of Trump and Netanyahu," he added.

The group are generally left-wing activists who have objected to Israel's previous military campaigns and the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Similar small-scale demonstrations were also held in Jerusalem and Haifa on Saturday.

A handful of right-wing activists staged a counter-protest at the Tel Aviv rally, which was swiftly dispersed by police.

"It's very isolating, very hard," Elam told AFP.

"A lot of people are sending us death threats, sending us wishing of ailment online because they do not agree with us," he said, adding that he had received abuse "a lot in the past week".

- 'No opposition' -

According to an opinion poll published Wednesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, 93 percent of Jewish Israelis back the strikes on Iran, with the survey finding a majority of support across the political spectrum.

"There's nobody in the Jewish political world in Israel, and very few people in the public too, who disagree that Iran is the biggest material security threat to the country," Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli pollster and political analyst, told AFP.

"Israelis are completely convinced of that," she added, explaining that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has deeply undermined the entire idea of diplomacy with Iran, and in fact, for any conflict resolution".

Among Israel's Arab minority, however, support for the strikes stands at only 26 percent, according to the Israel Democracy Institute poll.

Scheindlin suggested this could be down to the Arab public viewing the renewed campaign as "another example of Israel dragging the country into war", which she said "never works out well for the Arab citizens".

Israeli politicians have overwhelmingly backed the campaign.

When Israel launched its attack, opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X that: "There is no coalition and no opposition, only one people and one IDF, with all of us behind them."

Similar statements were immediately made by most prominent politicians, ranging from right-wing former prime minister Naftali Bennett to Yair Golan, head of the left-wing Democrats party.

"Unfortunately the opposition in Israel is convinced that their role right now is not to ask any questions and to automatically support Netanyahu," Alon-Lee Green, the co-director of Israeli-Palestinian grassroots group Standing Together, told AFP.

His group is running an anti-war awareness campaign, including putting up posters in bomb shelters, holding conventions and organising webinars.

Green admitted that the anti-war movement was still a tiny minority in Israel, but was hopeful that soon more would join the cause.

"Our position is to stop this war and to not promise us more and more victories that are not achievable by bombs and guns and jets," he said.

acc/jd/jsa

X

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Israeli strikes killed eight people in south Lebanon: state media
 Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Mar 5, 2026
 Israeli strikes killed eight people in Lebanon on Thursday as Israel renewed its evacuation call for vast areas of the country's south, long a stronghold of Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militant group, which dragged Lebanon into the regional war on Monday when it launched an attack on Israel, said it had launched missiles at positions in the Galilee area. The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the mayor of a village in the Nabatieh region of south Lebanon and his wife were killed in one stri ... read more
WAR REPORT
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
WAR REPORT
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
WAR REPORT
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
WAR REPORT
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
WAR REPORT
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
WAR REPORT
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
WAR REPORT
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader

 China FM blasts Middle East war, urges US to manage ties

 Starmer and Trump hold call about Iran war
WAR REPORT
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.