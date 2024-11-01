Israeli strikes killed eight people in south Lebanon: state media



by AFP Staff Writers



Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Mar 5, 2026



Israeli strikes killed eight people in Lebanon on Thursday as Israel renewed its evacuation call for vast areas of the country's south, long a stronghold of Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed militant group, which dragged Lebanon into the regional war on Monday when it launched an attack on Israel, said it had launched missiles at positions in the Galilee area.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the mayor of a village in the Nabatieh region of south Lebanon and his wife were killed in one strike, while in a nearby village another strike killed two children and their parents.

The Lebanese health ministry said two people were killed by a strike on a car near the city of Zahle in the east of the country.

There were new strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital, Hezbollah's main bastion, early on Thursday, NNA reported, with AFPTV footage showing smoke coming from the area.

It also said a pre-dawn Israeli drone strike hit an apartment in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli in the north of Lebanon, killing senior Hamas official Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife.

Also on Thursday, Israel renewed its warning to residents of hundreds of square kilometres (miles) of southern Lebanon to evacuate because of military action.

Arabic-language spokesman for the Israeli military Avichay Adraee posted on X: "Urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon: you must immediately continue evacuating to the north of the Litani river."

The warning included the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it was creating a buffer zone inside Lebanon to protect Israeli residents.

The following day, it said troops from three divisions, including infantry, armoured and engineering units were operating inside Lebanon.

Israel keeps up Lebanon strikes as ground forces advance

Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Mar 5, 2026 - Israel's attacks on Lebanon entered a fourth day on Thursday, killing at least two according to state media, after Israeli forces pushed into border towns and conducted air strikes targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on Monday, when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported several strikes early Thursday, including two in the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut, where AFPTV footage showed smoke rising.

Israel's military earlier told residents to leave the suburbs where the strikes were reported, warning it was about to attack targets it said were linked to Hezbollah. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Citing the health ministry, the NNA said that an Israeli strike on an apartment in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, killed at least two people and wounded a third.

And on a road in south Lebanon, a drone hit a vehicle, killing three people, the NNA reported, without speculating who was behind the strike.

Another "enemy" air strike hit a house in Tyre district, the NNA said.

Israel has not claimed any of the latest attacks reported by the Lebanese news agency.

Meanwhile, in Israel's north near the border, repeated air raid alerts sent residents to shelters in several locations, with no immediate reports of impact or casualties.

Hezbollah's leader vowed Wednesday to keep up its fight against Israel and step up attacks, saying the group had targeted Israeli positions as far as Tel Aviv in at least 15 attacks.

"We are facing aggression... our choice is to confront it until the ultimate sacrifice, and we will not surrender," Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared in his first speech since the latest round of fighting broke out.

Lebanese authorities announced at least 72 people killed, 437 wounded and 83,000 displaced from their homes since Monday.

- 'Direct' clashes -

The Israeli military told people living south of Lebanon's Litani river -- a large area stretching around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the border -- to evacuate, warning that the army was "compelled to take military action" against Hezbollah there.

Under a November 2024 truce, only UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army may bear arms south of the Litani river. Israel was supposed to withdraw all of its forces, but has kept troops in areas it deems strategic and conducted regular air strikes, citing Hezbollah's refusal to surrender arms.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it was creating a buffer zone inside Lebanon to protect Israeli residents.

Troops from three divisions, including infantry, armoured and engineering units were operating in southern Lebanon, Israel's army said late Wednesday.

AFP video footage showed what appeared to be two Israeli tanks amid residential buildings in Khiam, about six kilometres (3.7 miles) north of the border.

The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, reported Israeli "movements and military activities" on the Lebanese side, adding in a statement that they violate Lebanon's "sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Hezbollah said its fighters had engaged Israeli troops in "direct" clashes in Khiam, while Israel said two of its soldiers had been "moderately injured" by anti-tank fire.

Meanwhile, an air strike hit a hotel in Hazmieh -- the first reported Israeli attack on the predominantly Christian area in Beirut's suburbs, which is near the presidential palace and several foreign embassies.

Some rooms were gutted in the strike, and wounded people received treatment in the lobby, AFP images showed.

People fled through debris carrying suitcases past the Comfort Hotel's sign, which had fallen broken to the ground. It was not possible to determine who was targeted in the attack.

- Southern suburbs targeted -

A series of strikes on Wednesday hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings from Israel's military.

One of the strikes targeted a building near a major hospital, according to an AFP photographer.

AFP footage showed thick plumes of smoke rising above buildings in the densely populated suburb, which some residents fled when the violence erupted on Monday.

In Aramoun and Saadiyat south of Beirut -- two towns outside of Hezbollah's traditional sphere of influence -- the health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least six people.

AFP footage from Aramoun showed damaged cars and rescue workers carrying a wounded person on a stretcher.

Strikes also targeted a four-storey building in the city of Baalbek, in Lebanon's east, far from the border where Hezbollah also has a strong presence.

Related Links

Space War News

