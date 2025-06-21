Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
 by Simon Corlett
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at capturing another major Ukrainian city through military force.

"We don't have a saying, or a parable, but an old rule -- where the Russian soldier sets foot, that land is ours," Putin said during an address at the St. Petersburg International

Economic Forum this week, the Russian state-run Tass News Agency reported.

"In this sense, the whole of Ukraine is ours," Putin said, adding that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

The Russian President also indicated his country's military forces could make a push to capture the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, the administrative center of the larger Sumy Oblast region.

"We don't have a goal to grab Sumy. But I don't exclude it in principle," Putin said during the annual conference, which typically features an address by the Russian President.

Putin's comments drew immediate rebuke from Ukrainian officials.

"Putin's cynical statements demonstrate complete disdain for US peace efforts. While the United States and the rest of the world have called for an immediate end to the killing, Russia's top war criminal discusses plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill more Ukrainians," Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Russia is already occupying the Ukrainian regions, or oblasts, of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

"The Russians once again openly and absolutely cynically declared that they are 'not in the mood' for a ceasefire. Russia wants to wage war. Even brandishing some threats," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted on X in a response to Putin's comments.

"This means the pressure the world is applying isn't hurting them enough yet, or they are trying very hard to keep up appearances. Well, the Russian economy is already crumbling. We will support this process even more. Ayatollah Putin can look at his friends in Iran to see where such regimes end up, and how far into decay they drive their countries."

Zelensky also pushed back specifically on the threat against Sumy.

"The Russians had various plans and intentions there -- absolutely insane, as usual. We are holding them back and eliminating these killers, defending our Sumy Oblast," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Dozens injured in Israel after Iran missile attack as Govts scramble to evacuate citizens
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 19, 2025
 Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 32 people were injured following Iran's latest missile strikes, which an Israeli military official said involved "dozens of ballistic missiles". In a statement, an MDA spokesperson said that medics were "providing medical treatment and evacuating to hospitals two people in serious condition... as well as 30 people in mild condition with blast and shrapnel injuries". It added that additional MDA teams were treating "several inj ... read more
WAR REPORT
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
WAR REPORT
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
WAR REPORT
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
WAR REPORT
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
WAR REPORT
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
WAR REPORT
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
WAR REPORT
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'

 Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.