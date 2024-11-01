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 York Space Systems Agrees to Buy ALL.SPACE in Push for Multi-Orbit Terminal Capability
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York Space Systems Agrees to Buy ALL.SPACE in Push for Multi-Orbit Terminal Capability

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles, CA (SPX) May 01, 2026
 York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ALL.SPACE, a UK-based developer of advanced satellite communications terminals and multi-network connectivity solutions. Upon closing, ALL.SPACE will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of York and continue serving its existing customer base.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the United Kingdom with additional operations in Europe and the United States, ALL.SPACE developed the Hydra Terminal Range, a high-performance, software-defined platform that enables simultaneous multi-link, multi-orbit, and multi-band connectivity. The system supports communications across LEO, MEO, GEO, and HEO orbital regimes and is designed to keep links active on mobile platforms operating across space, air, land, and maritime domains.

The Hydra Terminal's architecture routes traffic across multiple simultaneous pathways, reducing dependence on any single network and maintaining connectivity in contested or dynamic environments. The platform delivers turnkey on-the-move communications and is described as purpose-built for unpredictable operational conditions.

"With this acquisition, York is creating a complete communications ecosystem that operates in contested environments across commercial and government networks," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "The addition of ALL.SPACE brings a world-class team whose proven leadership and technical excellence will be key as we scale these capabilities for our customers."

Melanie Preisser, York's Executive Vice President and General Manager, pointed to the terminal's demonstrated field performance as central to the deal. "They've built a capability that has consistently performed in real operational conditions, making them a natural fit and a powerful addition to the solutions we bring to our customers."

ALL.SPACE CEO Paul McCarter said demand for resilient communications in complex operational environments is accelerating. "Our technology is proven to deliver in those conditions. Partnering with York allows us to scale that capability and deliver it to an even broader set of missions."

York said the combined offering is intended to give military and government operators real-time information access to support awareness, coordination, and mission execution across distributed operations.

The acquisition is York's second strategic transaction since the company's initial public offering. In March, York announced a major commercial contract and secured an extension of an existing program. The company said these moves reflect continued execution against its long-term growth strategy across national security and commercial space markets.

Completion of the ALL.SPACE acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. York expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to York, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP served as legal counsel on the transaction.

Related Links
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