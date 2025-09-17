York confirms successful deployment and health of 21 satellites for SDA Tranche 1 mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 17, 2025



York Space Systems has confirmed first contact and the healthy status of all 21 satellites launched September 10 from Vandenberg Space Force Base for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer mission, part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The satellites were deployed and checked within hours, a milestone that underscores York's high-rate production and operational efficiency. The achievement supports SDA's objective of creating a resilient, low-latency satellite communications network to strengthen U.S. and allied defense.

"Confirming health so quickly across 21 satellites is proof that York's high-rate production paired with disciplined mission operations delivers results. This success further highlights York's central role in enabling the DOD's vision for a proliferated architecture that ensures resilience and decision advantage for the warfighter," said Melanie Preisser, VP and GM of York.

York is the first prime contractor for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer to launch and deploy satellites, with another 21 scheduled for deployment later this year. Together, these spacecraft will expand the SDA constellation, ensuring global coverage and secure communications.

The company's rapid first-contact capability was strengthened by ATLAS Space Operations' software-led ground architecture, acquired by York earlier this year. ATLAS provides a globally distributed, U.S.-owned ground station network and mission planning software, enhancing York's ability to connect to its spacecraft faster and more efficiently. This integrated system is key to defense architectures such as Golden Dome, ensuring resilience and decision-making advantage for U.S. forces.

