 32 killed near Gaza aid sites, Hamas-run Health Ministry says
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 19, 2025

The Israeli military killed an estimated 32 Gazans near two aid distribution sites on Saturday morning, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli soldiers fired on Gazans near aid distribution sites that are located near Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, the BBC reported.

Israel Defense Forces told the BBC its troops fired warning shots to deter "suspects" from approaching them hours before the opening of the aid sites, which are operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The IDF in a statement said it positioned its troops about 1,000 yards from an aid distribution site before it opened in Rafah, The New York Times reported.

The IDF troops fired warning shots after people approached them and did not stop when told to do so, the statement said.

Officials with the GHF said there were "no incidents at or near any of our aid distribution sites today," the Times reported. GHF officials said Israeli military activity occurred several miles away from its aid distribution sites and "hours before our sites opened."

The United States and Israel created the GHF and use private contractors to protect its operations to stop Hamas from stealing the aid and depriving Gazans from accessing it, according to Israeli and U.S. officials, the BBC reported.

The GHF told the BBC the Gaza Health Ministry commonly reports "false and misleading" casualty numbers.

According to the Times, the IDF has shot at crowds of Gazans at or near aid sites during recent months, however the GHF said that Hamas has attacked civilians seeking aid and encourages civil unrest to disrupt aid distribution.

The reported killings occurred as cease-fire talks continue between Hamas and Israel.

