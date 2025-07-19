Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Syrian troops move into Suwayda as violence continues
Syrian troops move into Suwayda as violence continues
 by Simon Corlett
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 19, 2025

One day after reaching a ceasefire with Israel, Syrian military forces began moving into the country's Suwayda Governorate, where dozens of people have been killed in recent days amid fighting between warring tribes.

"Internal Security Forces have begun deploying in Suwayda province as part of a national mission with the primary goal of protecting civilians and restoring order," Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Dean Baba told CNN in a statement, adding the move came "following the bloody events caused by outlaw groups."

This past week has seen continued fighting in southern Syria between several of the country's minority groups, including the Arab Druze and Bedouins.

At least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured during clashes between armed groups on Monday in the Suwayda Governorate capital city of As-Suwayda.

That fighting continued Saturday, with further violence between Bedouin and Druze factions. Witnesses reported sporadic gunfire and columns of smoke in the city, which has a population of around 138,000 people in its metropolitan area.

"Syria is not a playground for separatism or sectarian incitement. Now more than ever, it is essential to return to the path of reason and come together on a unified national foundation," Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in a speech Saturday on state TV, translated to English by CNN.

He added the continued fighting was a "dangerous turning point in Syria's security and political landscape."

On Friday, al-Sharaa said his country had reached a ceasefire with Israel, after the Israel Defense Forces intervened in Syria.

Israeli warplanes bombed parts of Syria, including the capital of Damascus. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was meant to protect the Druze minorities, which are also prevalent in Israel.

At the time, al-Sharaa accused Israel of "trying to drag us into war."

