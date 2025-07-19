Syrian troops move into Suwayda as violence continues

"Internal Security Forces have begun deploying in Suwayda province as part of a national mission with the primary goal of protecting civilians and restoring order," Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Dean Baba told CNN in a statement, adding the move came "following the bloody events caused by outlaw groups."
This past week has seen continued fighting in southern Syria between several of the country's minority groups, including the Arab Druze and Bedouins.
At least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured during clashes between armed groups on Monday in the Suwayda Governorate capital city of As-Suwayda.
That fighting continued Saturday, with further violence between Bedouin and Druze factions. Witnesses reported sporadic gunfire and columns of smoke in the city, which has a population of around 138,000 people in its metropolitan area.
"Syria is not a playground for separatism or sectarian incitement. Now more than ever, it is essential to return to the path of reason and come together on a unified national foundation," Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in a speech Saturday on state TV, translated to English by CNN.
He added the continued fighting was a "dangerous turning point in Syria's security and political landscape."
On Friday, al-Sharaa said his country had reached a ceasefire with Israel, after the Israel Defense Forces intervened in Syria.
Israeli warplanes bombed parts of Syria, including the capital of Damascus. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was meant to protect the Druze minorities, which are also prevalent in Israel.
At the time, al-Sharaa accused Israel of "trying to drag us into war."
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters