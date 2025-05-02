AeroVironment finalizes BlueHalo acquisition to form integrated defense powerhouse

"We are excited to complete the acquisition of BlueHalo and move forward as an even stronger and more unified AV that provides the scale, talent, and technology needed to lead in the most critical areas of modern defense," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President, and CEO. "By bringing together two mission-focused organizations, the new AV is built to accelerate innovation, strengthen our customer partnerships, and deliver operational impact across every domain. This is a pivotal step in our journey, and one that positions us to create long-term value for shareholders and strategic advantages for our customers."
AV now integrates proven platforms with next-generation systems, offering a portfolio that spans autonomous uncrewed systems, precision strike weapons, counter-UAS technologies, space and cyber solutions. These offerings are anchored by advanced autonomy, mission software, and command and control capabilities designed to enable real-time decision-making at the tactical edge.
Operating from its Arlington, Virginia headquarters, AV employs over 3,750 people across 40 U.S. states. The company maintains a network of innovation hubs, manufacturing facilities, and technology labs, enabling scalable production and rapid delivery of mission-critical technologies. MacCready Works, AV's internal innovation center, remains central to the company's pursuit of cutting-edge defense applications.
The leadership team for the new AV includes seasoned executives from both companies. Wahid Nawabi retains his role as Chairman, President, and CEO. Two new segments have been defined to align with the firm's expanded capabilities:
Autonomous Systems, led by Trace Stevenson, encompasses uncrewed aerial systems (Groups 1-3), precision strike weapons including loitering munitions, counter-UAS platforms, maritime and ground robotics, and innovation initiatives through MacCready Works.
Space, Cyber and Directed Energy, headed by former BlueHalo COO Trip Ferguson, covers the firm's offerings in space technologies, directed energy systems, cybersecurity, and mission support services.
In conjunction with the acquisition, David Wodlinger and Henry Albers from Arlington Capital Partners have joined AV's Board of Directors, expanding it to ten members.
