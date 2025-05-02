Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 AeroVironment finalizes BlueHalo acquisition to form integrated defense powerhouse
illustration only
AeroVironment finalizes BlueHalo acquisition to form integrated defense powerhouse
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 02, 2025

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has successfully completed its acquisition of BlueHalo LLC, establishing a more unified and capable defense technology company with enhanced reach across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

"We are excited to complete the acquisition of BlueHalo and move forward as an even stronger and more unified AV that provides the scale, talent, and technology needed to lead in the most critical areas of modern defense," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President, and CEO. "By bringing together two mission-focused organizations, the new AV is built to accelerate innovation, strengthen our customer partnerships, and deliver operational impact across every domain. This is a pivotal step in our journey, and one that positions us to create long-term value for shareholders and strategic advantages for our customers."

AV now integrates proven platforms with next-generation systems, offering a portfolio that spans autonomous uncrewed systems, precision strike weapons, counter-UAS technologies, space and cyber solutions. These offerings are anchored by advanced autonomy, mission software, and command and control capabilities designed to enable real-time decision-making at the tactical edge.

Operating from its Arlington, Virginia headquarters, AV employs over 3,750 people across 40 U.S. states. The company maintains a network of innovation hubs, manufacturing facilities, and technology labs, enabling scalable production and rapid delivery of mission-critical technologies. MacCready Works, AV's internal innovation center, remains central to the company's pursuit of cutting-edge defense applications.

The leadership team for the new AV includes seasoned executives from both companies. Wahid Nawabi retains his role as Chairman, President, and CEO. Two new segments have been defined to align with the firm's expanded capabilities:

Autonomous Systems, led by Trace Stevenson, encompasses uncrewed aerial systems (Groups 1-3), precision strike weapons including loitering munitions, counter-UAS platforms, maritime and ground robotics, and innovation initiatives through MacCready Works.

Space, Cyber and Directed Energy, headed by former BlueHalo COO Trip Ferguson, covers the firm's offerings in space technologies, directed energy systems, cybersecurity, and mission support services.

In conjunction with the acquisition, David Wodlinger and Henry Albers from Arlington Capital Partners have joined AV's Board of Directors, expanding it to ten members.

Related Links
 AeroVironment
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
How Space Exploration Opens Up New Horizons for Global Security and Governance
 Cleveland OH (SPX) Apr 27, 2025
 There's no questioning the fact that space has become an increasingly crucial aspect affecting international relations and the rule of law among nations. Apart from opening up new frontiers for exploration and discovery, this ever-widening scientific field will also lead to the development of new laws regulating how countries invest in research and development, focusing on turning outer space into a vital sector encompassing commerce and scientific innovation. Considering how rapidly current techn ... read more
SPACEWAR
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
SPACEWAR
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
SPACEWAR
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
SPACEWAR
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
SPACEWAR
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
SPACEWAR
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
SPACEWAR
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.