Military Space News
MILPLEX
 NATO chief seeks defence spending at 5% of GDP by 2032: Dutch PM
NATO chief seeks defence spending at 5% of GDP by 2032: Dutch PM
 By Charlotte VAN OUWERKERK with Max DELANY in Brussels
 The Hague (AFP) May 9, 2025

NATO chief Mark Rutte wants member countries to agree at a summit in June to reach five percent of GDP on defence-related spending by 2032, Dutch premier Dick Schoof said Friday.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO allies ramp up their military spending to five percent of GDP, a level that not even the United States currently hits.

Schoof said Rutte had written to NATO's 32 member countries calling for them to reach 3.5 percent of GDP on "hard military spending" and 1.5 percent of GDP on "related spending such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and other things" over the next seven years.

Trump is piling the pressure on Europe and Canada to ratchet up NATO's spending target at a summit in The Hague next month.

Foreign ministers from alliance countries are expected to tackle the matter at an informal gathering in Antalya, Turkey, next week.

Rutte on Friday refused to confirm the figures being debated but said "internal discussions" were taking place within NATO.

Diplomats within NATO, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal circulated last week envisioned increasing direct military spending by 0.2 percent each year to 2032.

They said the discussions were at an early stage and there were no clear signs yet that there would be consensus for the figures.

The parameters of what could be included in the 1.5 percent of loosely related defence spending were still to be defined, they said.

"It makes no sense to argue about abstract GDP percentages now. What is crucial is that we continuously expand our efforts over the next few years," Germany's new chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a visit to NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Friday.

Merz said that for Germany, every increase of one percent of GDP represented 45 billion euros ($50 billion).

- Trump threatens -

Trump has long accused Washington's allies of underspending on their defence and taking advantage of US largesse.

He has also threatened not to protect countries that do not spend enough on their military in his eyes.

European countries have ramped up their defence spending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Rutte says they must go considerably higher to ward off Moscow.

Last year 22 of NATO's 32 allies hit its current spending target of two percent of GDP on their militaries.

A string of countries such as Italy, Spain, Canada and Belgium that still lag below that level have pledged to reach it in 2025.

The United States last year spent 3.19 percent of its GDP on defence, behind eastern flank countries Poland, Estonia and Lithuania close to Russia.

But Washington remains by far the biggest military spender in NATO in absolute terms, accounting for 64 percent of all defence expenditure last year.

In a bid to help European countries bolster their spending, the EU has proposed loosening budget rules and establishing a 150-billion-euro defence fund.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Lithuania to spend $1.2 bn to fortify Russia, Belarus border
 Vilnius (AFP) May 5, 2025
 NATO member Lithuania on Monday said it will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to fortify its border with Russia and Belarus, with the bulk of this sum used to buy anti-tank mines. Lithuania, which is on NATO's eastern flank, and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia - all bordering Russia - fear they could be next in Moscow's crosshairs were it to win its war against Ukraine. All three countries have been ramping up defences since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and boosted borde ... read more
MILPLEX
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MILPLEX
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test, India readies civil defence drills
MILPLEX
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
MILPLEX
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
MILPLEX
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MILPLEX
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
MILPLEX
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Pentagon chief orders 20% cut in number of top officers

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.