Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions

Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions

by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 9, 2025

Britain, France and Germany have announced that they will deploy anti-drone teams to Belgium after a wave of recent unidentified drone incursions.

Last week, authorities suspended flights at airports in Brussels and Liège after unidentified drones were spotted in their airspace, as well as over a military air base. Previous drone incursions were spotted over other NATO countries.

The British Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had agreed to deploy a specialist counter-drone unit from the Royal Air Force Regiment, following France and Germany.

"Working with NATO allies, we stand ready to counter hybrid threats and keep skies safe," the British Defense Ministry said.

Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken thanked Britain for the decision in a post to social media.

"The deployment of a U.K. anti-drone team in Belgium strengthens our collective security and showcases our unity in countering hybrid threats," he said. The message mirrored those he sent Friday after Germany and France made similar announcements.

Britain's top general Richard Knighton told the BBC on Sunday that Francken had asked for the assistance last week and that personnel and equipment were already on their way to Belgium.

While the origin of the drones has not been verified, NATO nations believe Moscow may have ordered the drone incursions, Knighton said.

Francken said Saturday that "quite a few people on social media" seemed to be annoyed that eyes were turning to Russia after the drone incursions.

"But evidently, Russia is a plausible suspect. The other European countries that experienced this all stand firmly behind Ukraine. Coincidence? Could be. But could also not be," he said.

"Russia certainly has the capabilities to organize such operations. And for just as long, Russian hacker collectives have been waging a hardcore cyberwar against our networks."

And so, Francken said, looking toward Russia "isn't abnormal" and Moscow's possible involvement can't be ruled out.

"Yet quite a few people feel called to do exactly that. This would be 'impossible' work of Russia, they pontificate," he said. "What do they base this on? And all those others claiming the drone flights are staged, or don't exist at all, and are deliberately exaggerated to sow panic?"

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
 Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) Nov 8, 2025
 The Sudanese army intercepted Saturday a drone attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on the key southern city of El-Obeid, a military source told AFP, two days after the paramilitary group said it agreed to a US-backed truce proposal. The RSF, at war with the army since April 2023, appears to be preparing for an offensive to seize the army-controlled city, less than two weeks after it captured the city of El-Fasher - the last army stronghold in the western Darfur region. "The air defence ... read more
UAV NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UAV NEWS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
UAV NEWS
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences

 Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
UAV NEWS
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
UAV NEWS
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
UAV NEWS
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

 Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
UAV NEWS
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two

 Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
UAV NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.