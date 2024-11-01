Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions



by Adam Schrader



Washington DC (UPI) Nov 9, 2025



Britain, France and Germany have announced that they will deploy anti-drone teams to Belgium after a wave of recent unidentified drone incursions.

Last week, authorities suspended flights at airports in Brussels and Liège after unidentified drones were spotted in their airspace, as well as over a military air base. Previous drone incursions were spotted over other NATO countries.

The British Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had agreed to deploy a specialist counter-drone unit from the Royal Air Force Regiment, following France and Germany.

"Working with NATO allies, we stand ready to counter hybrid threats and keep skies safe," the British Defense Ministry said.

Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken thanked Britain for the decision in a post to social media.

"The deployment of a U.K. anti-drone team in Belgium strengthens our collective security and showcases our unity in countering hybrid threats," he said. The message mirrored those he sent Friday after Germany and France made similar announcements.

Britain's top general Richard Knighton told the BBC on Sunday that Francken had asked for the assistance last week and that personnel and equipment were already on their way to Belgium.

While the origin of the drones has not been verified, NATO nations believe Moscow may have ordered the drone incursions, Knighton said.

Francken said Saturday that "quite a few people on social media" seemed to be annoyed that eyes were turning to Russia after the drone incursions.

"But evidently, Russia is a plausible suspect. The other European countries that experienced this all stand firmly behind Ukraine. Coincidence? Could be. But could also not be," he said.

"Russia certainly has the capabilities to organize such operations. And for just as long, Russian hacker collectives have been waging a hardcore cyberwar against our networks."

And so, Francken said, looking toward Russia "isn't abnormal" and Moscow's possible involvement can't be ruled out.

"Yet quite a few people feel called to do exactly that. This would be 'impossible' work of Russia, they pontificate," he said. "What do they base this on? And all those others claiming the drone flights are staged, or don't exist at all, and are deliberately exaggerated to sow panic?"

