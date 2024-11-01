Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

In November last year, Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it had launched a joint investigation with its French counterparts into "suspected bribery and corruption" at the multinational, which denies any wrongdoing.
A 41-year-old management controller, who worked at the company between August 2018 and June 2023, was the whistleblower who alerted the authorities and caused the probe to be opened, according to two sources following the case who requested not to be named because not allowed to speak to the press.
The former member of staff, who wishes to remain anonymous and who AFP reached through his lawyer, said he started asking colleagues questions after he noticed suspicious orders on the margins of big air defence deals with Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
He said that in late 2018 he noticed a curious payment order for a service worth GBP 400,000 ($520,000 at today's rate) on the sidelines of a deal between Thales UK and Indonesia.
He said he grew suspicious when someone asked him for a retroactive approval of the order with incoherent documents produced after it was made, and reported this to his superiors.
"The only thing I was told was to keep quiet," he said.
He alleged that months later, he noticed another GBP 100,000 transferred to Saudi Arabia, where a contract had also been signed.
He said he alerted colleagues in writing and orally, then via an internal complaint platform in 2022.
He believes this is why he was fired.
- Multiple probes -
Thales told AFP the former employee only filed an internal complaint "several hours after being summoned to a meeting towards a possible dismissal for professional incompetence".
A team of in-house auditors led an internal probe and concluded that there were no grounds to his allegations, it said, adding however that it was cooperating with the British and French authorities.
Neither the SFO nor the French financial prosecutor's office wished to comment on an ongoing investigation.
One source following the case said the Indonesian contract was being investigated in the joint probe.
But no source confirmed or denied that any Saudi contract was also being examined.
A judicial source, also wishing to remain anonymous, said the French investigators were looking at an "arms market" in Asia, without saying which country was involved.
The French judiciary is looking into at least five other cases of alleged graft involving the defence firm.
An investigating magistrate is investigating the sale of submarines to Malaysia in 2002 and could order a trial against parties including the firm.
Four other preliminary probes, launched between 2016 and 2023, are looking at alleged corruption in places including Brazil, India and the United Nations.
No charges have been pressed against Thales in those investigations.
Thales told AFP the probes were ongoing and that it "strictly follows national and international regulation".
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters