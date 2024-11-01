CGI and Vantor team on AI spatial intelligence for GNSS denied operations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 27, 2026



CGI has entered into a new alliance with Vantor to develop next generation spatial intelligence and AI enabled situational awareness solutions for defence, national security and civil customers operating in GNSS denied environments.

Under a Letter of Intent, the companies plan to combine CGI artificial intelligence, edge computing and visual analytics capabilities with Vantor's Tensorglobe spatial intelligence platform and its Raptor navigation and geolocation products. The aim is to deliver integrated offerings that improve mission effectiveness, support real time situational awareness and strengthen operational resilience where satellite navigation is unavailable or degraded.

The collaboration will bring together AI driven analytics, secure and scalable access to satellite data, and space based sensing to provide faster and more informed decision making in increasingly complex operational settings. By fusing CGI Machine Vision and CGI SignalSense platforms with Vantor's Tensorglobe services, the partners intend to enhance high precision geo positioning and imagery analytics across a range of use cases.

Integration with Vantor's Raptor products is expected to support users who must operate in GNSS denied or degraded conditions by enabling them to navigate and position coordinates with greater accuracy and assurance. The companies see opportunities for these combined capabilities in defence, national security and environmental applications that demand both agility and precision.

"As governments and industry organisations look to improve resilience and responsiveness, integrating near real time space based intelligence into digital command and control networks will be key to achieving decision advantage," said John Hanley, Senior Vice President Consulting Services, Secure Mission Critical Solutions, at CGI in the UK.

"Collaborating with CGI allows us to extend the reach of Vantor's technology and apply it to new use cases that demand both agility and precision. Our combined capabilities will help defence and civil government customers derive actionable intelligence faster and more securely, supporting safer operations and smarter use of global data assets," said Anders Linder, General Manager, Vantor International.

CGI and Vantor expect to target customers in the UK, Europe and allied markets that require AI enabled edge computing and space based situational awareness solutions for operations in areas with zero or poor GNSS coverage. The partnership is positioned to support interoperable and sovereign offerings that respond to evolving geopolitical and environmental challenges.

