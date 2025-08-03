China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

Alongside economic and political ties, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their military cooperation in recent years, and their relations have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The "Joint Sea-2025" exercises kicked off in waters near the Russian port of Vladivostok and would last for three days, China's defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The two sides will hold "submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine, air defence and anti-missile operations, and maritime combat".
Four Chinese vessels, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, are participating in the exercises alongside Russian ships, the ministry said.
After the drills, the two countries will conduct naval patrols in "relevant waters of the Pacific".
China and Russia have carried out annual drills for several years, with the "Joint Sea" exercises beginning in 2012.
Last year's drills were held along China's southern coast.
The Chinese defence ministry said Friday that this year's exercises were aimed at "further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership" of the two countries.
China has never denounced Russia's more than three-year war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine's allies, including the United States, believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.
China insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros
BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters