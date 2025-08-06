Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been a critic of the United States' backing of Ukraine, last month announced that the 32-member defensive alliance would be purchasing weaponry from the United States for their besieged ally.
Though Trump offered no specifics, NATO on Monday unveiled the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative to better provide Kyiv with military equipment, in particular regular packages worth about $500 million that will include capabilities bought from the United States.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway said in a statement it was "an important initiative" of NATO and the United States that "helps ensure Ukraine quickly receives crucial military equipment to defend themselves."
It also strengthens the U.S.-Europe relationship, he said, which had been uncertain during the first few months of the Trump administration, as it had taken a drastically different position on Ukraine than its predecessor -- suggesting that Kyiv would have to give up land to Russia in a cease-fire, while demanding that Europe do more to protect their ally while stating it would be lessening its contribution to its defense.
Norway said its contribution to the package was $135 million. Denmark said it was contributing $84 million. And Sweden said it was contributing $275 million.
"It is a strength that Sweden, together with Norway and Denmark, could quickly come together and co-finance a support package to Ukraine," Denmark's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch said in a statement.
"The U.S. can assist with unique defense material for which Ukraine has a major need."
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the package will be made immediately available.
"Speed is absolutely critical," Poulsen said in a statement. "If the Ukrainians later find they need further funding, we are also willing to consider that."
The announcement came a day after the Netherlands announced the first $500 million package under the new initiative.
In Washington, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce hailed the two packages during a press conference as commitments delivering on "Trump's initiative to facilitate billions of dollars in investment to the United States defense industry and create American jobs while ensuring Europe can ultimately defend itself long term."
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the initiative as "very strong" and one that will boost Ukraine's defensive capabilities.
"These steps are a new, real foundation for long-term security across all of Europe," he said on X. "Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is precisely through our joint efforts that we are ensuring peace will prevail."
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters