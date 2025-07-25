GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

The satellite will operate in X, Ka, and UHF frequency bands, supporting high-assurance, jam-resistant connectivity. It will be based on Thales Alenia Space's Spacebus 4000B2 platform, which is known for its proven reliability and swift deployment capabilities.
As the prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space will oversee all aspects of the project, including satellite design, manufacturing, testing, and delivery. GovSat-2 is designed for an operational lifespan of over 15 years in orbit.
"I wish to express my gratitude to GovSat and its shareholders, SES and the Luxembourg Government, for placing their trust in our company," said Herve Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. "GovSat-2 will enhance Luxembourg's sovereignty in the field of defence satellite telecommunications. Today's achievement is a new evidence of the rebound of the defence geostationary market. This new contract further underscores the success of our Spacebus 4000 product line, which has represented a total of 42 satellite programmes, including 16 based on the Spacebus 4000B2 platform."
The Luxembourg Directorate of Defence and SES will co-fund the mission, pending parliamentary approval of the related legislation.
Related Links
Thales Alenia Space
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement
What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
Kremlin cautions 'lots of work' ahead before Ukraine peace deal
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties
Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters