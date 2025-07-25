SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

GovSat-2, to be manufactured by Thales Alenia Space using the Spacebus 4000B2 platform, will be positioned over the European orbital arc. It will enhance capacity for NATO members, EU states, and U.S. and international defense entities operating in the region. The new satellite is designed to deliver services at the highest level of security and assurance.
Since 2018, GovSat-1 has supported the Luxembourg Directorate of Defence and international partners with services ranging from ISR and border control to mission-critical maritime, air, and land communications. Operated from a secure center in Luxembourg, GovSat-1 has become a vital tool for multinational defense coordination.
GovSat-2 will extend this capability with advanced features including UHF channels, X-band, and military Ka-band, alongside reinforced cybersecurity attributes like satellite hardening, anti-jamming systems, and integrated geolocation tools.
Funding for GovSat-2 will come jointly from SES and the Luxembourg Government, pending parliamentary approval of the draft law. The investment aligns with SES's financial strategy and previous capital expenditure guidance.
Yuriko Backes, Luxembourg's Minister of Defence, stated, "The procurement of GovSat-2 underscores the success of the GovSat public-private partnership to provide Luxembourg, our allies and partners with secure military satellite communications that supplement their national systems and support a wide range of critical military, defence and civilian security applications."
Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, emphasized growing demand for secure GEO connectivity, saying, "As governments across Europe look to bolster their sovereign satellite communications for defence and intelligence needs, GovSat-2 gives GovSat additional MILSATCOM capacity to address this strategic area of growth."
Patrick Biewer, CEO of GovSat, added, "GovSat-2 reflects the growing demand in military satcom, allowing our GovSat public-private venture to scale and broaden the services we have been providing since 2018."
