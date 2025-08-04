Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 4, 2025

Donald Trump confirmed Sunday his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia in the coming week, ahead of a deadline the US president has set for imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also said that two nuclear submarines he deployed following an online row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev were now "in the region."

Trump has not said whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. He also did not elaborate on the exact deployment locations, which are kept secret by the US military.

The nuclear saber-rattling came against the backdrop of a deadline set by Trump at the end of next week for Russia to take steps towards ending the Ukraine war or face unspecified new sanctions.

The Republican leader said Witkoff would visit "I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met Witkoff multiple times in Moscow, before Trump's efforts to mend ties with the Kremlin came to a grinding halt.

When reporters asked what Witkoff's message would be to Moscow, and if there was anything Russia could do to avoid the sanctions, Trump replied: "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed."

- 'Secondary tariffs' -

Trump has previously threatened that new measures could mean "secondary tariffs" targeting Russia's remaining trade partners, such as China and India. This would further stifle Russia, but would risk significant international disruption.

Despite the pressure from Washington, Russia has continued its onslaught against its pro-Western neighbor.

Putin, who has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire, said Friday that he wants peace but that his demands for ending his nearly three-and-a-half-year invasion were "unchanged."

"We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries," Putin told reporters.

But he added that "the conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same."

Russia has frequently called on Ukraine to effectively cede control of four regions Moscow claims to have annexed, a demand Kyiv has called unacceptable.

Putin also wants Ukraine to drop its ambitions to join NATO.

Ukraine launched a drone attack Sunday which sparked a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Kyiv has said it will intensify its air strikes against Russia in response to an increase in Russian attacks on its territory in recent weeks, which have killed dozens of civilians.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Monday, its air defences intercepted 61 Ukrainian drones overnight.

One person was killed by Russian shelling in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine's military administration said in Telegram post early Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Sunday that the two sides were preparing a prisoner exchange that would see 1,200 Ukrainian troops return home, following talks with Russia in Istanbul in July.

Trump began his second term with his own rosy predictions that the war in Ukraine -- raging since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022 -- would soon end.

In recent weeks, Trump has increasingly voiced frustration with Putin over Moscow's unrelenting offensive.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
 Moscow (AFP) July 29, 2025
 Russia is still committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, in the first reaction to US President Donald Trump cutting his deadline for Moscow to cease fire in the conflict. The US president earlier said he would slash his initial 50-day deadline to "about 10 or 12 days" and that he was not interested in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin anymore. "We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The SVO (special military operation) continues," spok ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
SUPERPOWERS
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
SUPERPOWERS
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
SUPERPOWERS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel

 EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme

 Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros

 BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
SUPERPOWERS
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August

 Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

 Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.