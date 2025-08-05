Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 5, 2025

Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance Tuesday on a White House rooftop and joked about installing nuclear missiles at a time of escalating tensions with Russia.

The US president, flanked by bodyguards and under the protection of snipers, strolled for 20 minutes on the flat roof above the press room as he looked across to the site of his proposed new ballroom.

Asked why he was on the roof, he replied he was just "taking a little walk."

Quizzed about what he intended to build, he joked "nuclear missiles," before appearing to mimic the launch of a weapon with his arm.

The United States and Russia have engaged in heated rhetoric for several days.

Trump last week ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia in response to remarks he deemed provocative by former Russian president Dmitri Medvedev.

- $200 million project -

With his planned ballroom and other projects, Trump is determined to leave an imprint on the White House, drawing inspiration from the opulent style of his private properties.

He has paved the lawn of the famous Rose Garden and adorned the Oval Office with lavish golden ornamentation.

The 79-year-old leader recently announced plans for the ballroom, in what is shaping up to be the most significant project at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in over a century.

He has vowed that he -- with perhaps some help from private donors -- would pay for all the work, estimated at $200 million.

"It's just another way to spend my money for the country," he said Tuesday.

A former reality TV host, Trump is known for his public appearances that are half-comical, half-provocative, delighting his supporters and providing television networks with the images they relish.

In 2015, he announced his presidential candidacy after slowly descending a golden escalator. And during the last presidential campaign, he staged photo ops in a garbage truck cabin and served fries in a McDonald's restaurant.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
 Jerusalem (AFP) Aug 1, 2025
 The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, which the Iran-backed Huthi rebels said they had launched. "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli military said. The Huthis targeted Israel's Ben Gurion airport "using a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile", their military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement. The rebels have launched r ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
MISSILE NEWS
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
MISSILE NEWS
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
MISSILE NEWS
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
MISSILE NEWS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel

 Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

 Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey

 EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
MISSILE NEWS
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills

 Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief

 Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

 Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.