Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey

The oil-rich area declared its autonomy in 1998, and the region has had tense relations with the central government in Mogadishu.
Puntland forces intercepted the Comoros-flagged vessel, saying it had been observed "loitering" near the coast and could pose a security risk.
Mogadishu protested the move, calling it "an act of piracy", and said the ship was carrying equipment for a Turkish military base in the country as well as goods for Somali traders.
In a statement on Monday Puntland government said a Turkish delegation led by its ambassador to Somalia held a meeting in the region and provided "proof that all the property belongs to the Turkish government".
"Puntland government decided to hand over the responsibility of the vessel and the shipment it is carrying to the Turkish government," it said in the statement.
The semi-autonomous region said it had wanted to "ensure that the military equipment does not fall into hands that might threaten Somalia's security and stability."
Puntland launched an offensive in December against Islamic State forces present in the region.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros
BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters