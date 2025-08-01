Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4



The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, which the Iran-backed Huthi rebels said they had launched.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli military said.

The Huthis targeted Israel's Ben Gurion airport "using a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile", their military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

The rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

Jerusalem (AFP) July 31, 2025 - Israel said it carried out strikes on Thursday on sites used by Hezbollah to manufacture and store missiles in Lebanon, where Israel has launched multiple attacks despite a November ceasefire.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said targets included "Hezbollah's biggest precision missile manufacturing site", and the military said it had hit "infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons" in south Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

"Any attempt by the terrorist organisation to recover, re-establish or threaten will be met with relentless intensity," he vowed.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported strikes in the Bekaa and the south.

Both Katz and the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of attempting to rebuild its military infrastructure and demanded that the Lebanese army move to disarm the militant group.

"Among the targets struck were explosive manufacturing sites, which were used to develop Hezbollah's weaponry, as well as an underground site for the production and storage of strategic weapons," the military said.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organisation tried to rehabilitate the sites and capabilities, actions that constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," it alleged.

Earlier, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had said that his country was determined to disarm Hezbollah, a step it has come under heavy US pressure to take, despite the group's protests that doing so would serve Israeli goals.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a two-month war last year that left the militant group badly weakened, though it retains part of its arsenal.

Lebanon says four killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday

Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Aug 1, 2025 - A series of Israeli air strikes killed four people in south and east Lebanon, the health ministry said Friday, referring to strikes that occurred the previous evening.

"The series of strikes launched by the Israeli enemy Thursday evening led to the death of four people," the Lebanese health ministry said.

The Israeli military said Thursday that it had targeted Hezbollah "infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons" in south Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described one of the targets as Hezbollah's "biggest precision missile manufacturing site".

More than a year of hostilities -- including two months of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah which largely ended with a November ceasefire -- left the militant group badly weakened.

Israel has nonetheless kept up near-daily air strikes in Lebanon despite the ceasefire, and has threatened to continue them until the group has been disarmed.

"Any attempt by the terrorist organisation to recover, re-establish or threaten will be met with relentless intensity," Katz said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the truce, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel was meant to withdraw all its troops from Lebanon, but has kept them in five areas it deems strategic.

In a speech on Thursday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he was determined to disarm Hezbollah, a step he has come under heavy US pressure to take, despite the group's protests that doing so would serve Israeli goals.

