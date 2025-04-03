China arrests three Filipinos suspected of spying

The announcement comes as the two countries continue to confront each other over disputed territory in the South China Sea and tensions mount over the Philippines' security ties with ally the United States.
At least five Chinese nationals were arrested on suspicion of espionage in January and another two in February by Philippine authorities.
And the latest arrests in China come two days after Beijing's embassy in Manila issued a travel warning to its citizens about frequent "harassment" from Philippine law enforcement agencies.
On Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported that authorities had identified one of the suspected spies as a Philippine national who had lived and worked in China long-term and had been found conducting espionage near military facilities.
The CCTV report included a video of his arrest and what appeared to be a recorded confession.
He was recruited by Philippine intelligence services to "take advantage of his long-term residence in China to conduct espionage activities in China and collect sensitive information, especially on military deployment", state media said.
He came close to military facilities multiple times and "conducted close observation and secret photography", CCTV added.
The three individuals had been recruited by the same Philippine spy since 2021 and received regular payment for their work, CCTV said.
They were also tasked with "assisting the Philippine spy intelligence agency in selecting and developing personnel, and expanding its intelligence network in China".
They had provided "a large amount of military-related and confidential video materials" to Philippine agents, "causing serious harm to China's national security and interests", CCTV quoted a Chinese national security officer as saying.
Manila's National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya told AFP the country's foreign ministry was "currently confirming these reports and the involvement of any Philippine national, if any".
"We have no further comment as of this time until we are able to verify these new reports," he added.
Asked about the charges, Beijing's foreign ministry said it would "handle the cases in accordance with the law and will also safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant personnel."
But spokesman Guo Jiakun also accused Manila of having "fabricated several so-called Chinese espionage cases".
"China urges the Philippines to stop chasing shadows and pinning labels on people," Guo said.
burs-sam/oho/dhc
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty
Greece to spend 25 bn euros in 'drastic' defence overhaul: PM
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands
Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters