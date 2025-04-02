Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze

"The Department of Defense will continue to hire the civilians that support the lethality of the Total Force," Jules Hurst III, DOD Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness, announced Wednesday.
The Defense Department "will continue to recruit the great Americans who manufacture artillery shells, repair and refit our warships, maintain our fleets of military vehicles and equipment, teach the sons and daughters of service members and provide medical care to our warriors and their families," Hurst said.
The Defense Department's components and military departments received clarification that hiring should continue for supply systems, immigration enforcement, national security, public safety, recruiting and readiness.
Hurst provided a link to the Defense Department's information detailing the exemptions to the hiring freeze.
"We will hire and retain employees that are central to the department's core war-fighting mission while exercising stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Hurst said.
"As we optimize DOD's civilian workforce, we will employ a deliberate process to align our civilian workforce against the president's top national security priorities," he added.
"Together, we will continue to build our readiness, deter and defeat our enemies, and achieve peace through strength."
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
