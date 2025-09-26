Dream Chaser spaceplane set for first flight with expanded defense and commercial roles

The agreement with NASA shifts Dream Chaser's debut into a demonstration role, showcasing its ability to support ISS resupply missions and future Commercial LEO Destinations, while also opening the door for defense and security operations. Sierra Space emphasized that Dream Chaser's design as an orbital, hypersonic spacecraft makes it a valuable national asset for emerging threats.
The vehicle's runway-landing capability, rapid turnaround, and reusable structure are central to its role as a cost-efficient and adaptable testbed. The company highlighted the spaceplane's potential for both government and commercial missions, including autonomous operations and rapid deployment in support of U.S. national security objectives.
"Dream Chaser represents the future of versatile space transportation and mission flexibility," said Fatih Ozmen, Executive Chair at Sierra Space. "This transition provides unique capabilities to meet the needs of diverse mission profiles, including emerging and existential threats and national security priorities that align with our acceleration into the Defense Tech market. Together with NASA, we are seeking to preserve the exceptional potential of Dream Chaser as a national asset, ensuring its readiness for the next era of space innovation."
