Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Denmark military intel fails to identify source of drone flights
Denmark military intel fails to identify source of drone flights
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Copenhagen (AFP) Sept 25, 2025

Denmark's military intelligence service said Thursday it had not been able to identify who was behind a series of drone flights over the country's airports that triggered security fears.

"We do not have information allowing us to name those responsible for the events of recent days," the head of the service, Thomas Ahrenkiel, told a press conference -- though intelligence chief Finn Borch said: "The risk of Russian sabotage in Denmark is high."

"We can say that this resembles a pattern of hybrid warfare that we have seen elsewhere in Europe," Borch added.

Drones were spotted overnight Wednesday to Thursday above the airports of Aalborg in the north, Esbjerg in the west, Sonderborg in the south and the Skrydstrup military air base in the same region, according to police.

More drones of unknown origin had already flown over Copenhagen airport on Monday, halting traffic for several hours.

Drone threats pose growing problem for airports
Paris (AFP) Sept 25, 2025 - As the skies have filled with drones, many airports have bolstered security measures to protect air traffic, but the technology's rapid evolution is making the job harder -- and Russia's recent airspace incursions loom large.

- Chaos overhead -

Drones have overflown several airports across Denmark this week in what the prime minister called "hybrid attacks", forcing closures and fuelling security fears.

Danish military intelligence said it had not been able to identify who was behind the drones, but officials suggested Russia could be the culprit -- which Moscow denied.

Authorities in Norway meanwhile said they had seized a drone piloted by a foreign operator in Oslo airport's no-fly zone Wednesday night.

Commercial drones emerged in the 2010s and fast became widespread.

But the whirring bird's-eye-view devices can pose a threat.

Drones have become key weapons in Russia's war with Ukraine, used by both sides to strike behind enemy lines.

Even small recreational drones can be made into deadly weapons by fitting them with explosives.

And airports face a challenge protecting aircraft.

In 2018, London's Gatwick airport had to cancel more than 1,000 flights after scores of drones flew within its perimeter in the space of three days. Their origin has not been definitively established.

- Detect, neutralise -

Airports generally use several tools to spot low-altitude drones, including radar, acoustic detection and visual surveillance.

If a drone comes too close, they seek to neutralise it.

One option is to destroy it mid-air with a laser beam. But the falling debris risks causing injuries or damage on the ground.

Another solution: rapid security drones equipped with nets to intercept the intruder.

The most common approach is jamming the drone's signal with a shoulder-mounted scrambling device.

But that method is not 100-percent effective.

Russia and Ukraine have both developed jamming workarounds since their war began in 2022.

- Evolving technology -

"The concept of the signal jammer is that if you point it at the drone, it will hover in place" until its battery dies and it lands, said Xavier Tytelman, an aviation security consultant and editor of the aerospace industry magazine Air et Cosmos.

"The problem is the Russians and Ukrainians have reworked the internal software: when it's jammed, now the drone flies upwards until it's out of the jammer's range."

Some drones can now be programmed to reach a target and continue advancing until impact, even if their GPS signal is jammed.

Even when airports try to adapt to the threat, their operations are typically restricted to handling commercial and private drones. More-advanced drones, including military drones, are the responsibility of the armed forces.

In France, for example, the civil aviation authority, the DGAC, said it was responsible for "detecting and neutralising light drones", along with air transportation authorities.

But for more-advanced drones, "protecting France's airspace is the responsibility of the armed forces ministry," it said.

The armed forces can use surface-to-air missiles, helicopters or fighter jets to counter a drone threat. But unless the drone is carrying explosives, the risk of collateral damage on the ground is considered too high.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones
 Vilnius (AFP) Sept 23, 2025
 Lithuania has streamlined its rules to make it easier to order the military to shoot down drones that violate its airspace, Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said Tuesday. "Even though we live de jure in peacetime, our laws ... were not adapted to current threats," Sakaliene told parliament. As of October 1, Sakaliene said she or an "authorised person" would now be able to order that a drone flying in restricted or closed airspace be downed. The goal is "a mechanism that allows us to react i ... read more
UAV NEWS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
UAV NEWS
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
UAV NEWS
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing

 Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones

 Two Scandinavian airports temporarily shutter over drone sightings

 Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software
UAV NEWS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
UAV NEWS
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
UAV NEWS
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
UAV NEWS
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'

 Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
UAV NEWS
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.