Denmark military intel fails to identify source of drone flights

"We do not have information allowing us to name those responsible for the events of recent days," the head of the service, Thomas Ahrenkiel, told a press conference -- though intelligence chief Finn Borch said: "The risk of Russian sabotage in Denmark is high."
"We can say that this resembles a pattern of hybrid warfare that we have seen elsewhere in Europe," Borch added.
Drones were spotted overnight Wednesday to Thursday above the airports of Aalborg in the north, Esbjerg in the west, Sonderborg in the south and the Skrydstrup military air base in the same region, according to police.
More drones of unknown origin had already flown over Copenhagen airport on Monday, halting traffic for several hours.
Drone threats pose growing problem for airports
Paris (AFP) Sept 25, 2025 - As the skies have filled with drones, many airports have bolstered security measures to protect air traffic, but the technology's rapid evolution is making the job harder -- and Russia's recent airspace incursions loom large.
- Chaos overhead -
Drones have overflown several airports across Denmark this week in what the prime minister called "hybrid attacks", forcing closures and fuelling security fears.
Danish military intelligence said it had not been able to identify who was behind the drones, but officials suggested Russia could be the culprit -- which Moscow denied.
Authorities in Norway meanwhile said they had seized a drone piloted by a foreign operator in Oslo airport's no-fly zone Wednesday night.
Commercial drones emerged in the 2010s and fast became widespread.
But the whirring bird's-eye-view devices can pose a threat.
Drones have become key weapons in Russia's war with Ukraine, used by both sides to strike behind enemy lines.
Even small recreational drones can be made into deadly weapons by fitting them with explosives.
And airports face a challenge protecting aircraft.
In 2018, London's Gatwick airport had to cancel more than 1,000 flights after scores of drones flew within its perimeter in the space of three days. Their origin has not been definitively established.
- Detect, neutralise -
Airports generally use several tools to spot low-altitude drones, including radar, acoustic detection and visual surveillance.
If a drone comes too close, they seek to neutralise it.
One option is to destroy it mid-air with a laser beam. But the falling debris risks causing injuries or damage on the ground.
Another solution: rapid security drones equipped with nets to intercept the intruder.
The most common approach is jamming the drone's signal with a shoulder-mounted scrambling device.
But that method is not 100-percent effective.
Russia and Ukraine have both developed jamming workarounds since their war began in 2022.
- Evolving technology -
"The concept of the signal jammer is that if you point it at the drone, it will hover in place" until its battery dies and it lands, said Xavier Tytelman, an aviation security consultant and editor of the aerospace industry magazine Air et Cosmos.
"The problem is the Russians and Ukrainians have reworked the internal software: when it's jammed, now the drone flies upwards until it's out of the jammer's range."
Some drones can now be programmed to reach a target and continue advancing until impact, even if their GPS signal is jammed.
Even when airports try to adapt to the threat, their operations are typically restricted to handling commercial and private drones. More-advanced drones, including military drones, are the responsibility of the armed forces.
In France, for example, the civil aviation authority, the DGAC, said it was responsible for "detecting and neutralising light drones", along with air transportation authorities.
But for more-advanced drones, "protecting France's airspace is the responsibility of the armed forces ministry," it said.
The armed forces can use surface-to-air missiles, helicopters or fighter jets to counter a drone threat. But unless the drone is carrying explosives, the risk of collateral damage on the ground is considered too high.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing
Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones
Two Scandinavian airports temporarily shutter over drone sightings
Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
|
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike
Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'
Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return
NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters