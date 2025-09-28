Military Space News
 Trump to attend meeting with hundreds of senior U.S. military officers
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 28, 2025

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will attend a meeting organized by Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth that aims to gather hundreds of senior military officers near Washington this week.

Trump confirmed his Tuesday attendance with NBC News.

"It's really just a very nice meeting talking about how we're all doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It's just a good message," Trump told NBC Sunday. "We have some great people coming in and it's just an 'esprit de corps.' You know the expression 'esprit de corps?' That's all it's about. We're talking about what we're doing, what they're doing and how we're doing."

Last week, Hegseth called on hundreds of military leaders, stationed all over the world, to travel for the meeting with top Pentagon officials.

The event is scheduled to be held at Quantico Marine Corps Base outside Washington. The base will host thousands of military members, top leaders, aides and security, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Senior military leaders were not informed about the purpose of the meeting, NBC reported.

The meeting is scheduled to happen just ahead of a looming budget deadline and potential government shutdown next week. The Trump administration has warned of mass layoffs and furloughs if the government stops operating if lawmakers cannot agree to a temporary spending plan to keep it operating.

The Congressional Research Service said that all 800 senior officers carrying the rank of brigadier general and above are required to attend the meeting.

The scheduled meeting has prompted heightened security concerns, The Washington Post reported.

Trump has said he plans to meet with Congressional leaders Monday in an attempt to overcome the budget impasse.

