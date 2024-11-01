EU says 'ready' to defend interests after Trump Spain threat



by AFP Staff Writers



Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Mar 4, 2026



The European Commission said Wednesday it was "ready" to defend EU interests after President Donald Trump threatened to sever trade with Spain for refusing to allow US use of its bases to attack Iran.

"We stand in full solidarity with all member states and all its citizens and, through our common trade policy, stand ready to act if necessary to safeguard EU interests," said commission spokesman Olof Gill in a statement issued in response to Trump's threats.

Trump lashed out at the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday, criticising its refusal to grant use of the Rota naval base and Moron air base, as well as his refusal to join NATO allies in a pledge to boost defence spending.

"So we're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said.

In his statement, Gill recalled that "the EU and the United States concluded a major trade deal last year" and said "the European Commission expects the United States to fully honour the commitments undertaken" as part of the accord.

"We will continue to advocate for stable, predictable and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade relations for the benefit of all," he said.

"Safeguarding this relationship, particularly at a time of global disruption, is more important than ever and clearly in the interest of both sides."

Sanchez's leftist government has angered Washington with a series of other policies, including staunch opposition to Israel's war in Gaza and the military operation to abduct and arrest President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

'No to war,' Spanish PM tells Trump

Madrid (AFP) Mar 4, 2026 - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hit back on Wednesday at US President Donald Trump's criticisms of Madrid's refusal to let US planes use its bases to attack Iran.

"The position of the government of Spain can be summed up in four words: no to war," he said in a televised address, a day after Trump threatened to sever all trade with Spain.

"We will not be complicit in something that is harmful to the world and contrary to our values and interests, simply out of fear of retaliation," he added.

"We oppose this disaster," Sanchez said, arguing that his stance is shared by "many other governments" and "millions of citizens across Europe, North America and the Middle East who do not want more war or uncertainty tomorrow".

Trump called Spain a "terrible" ally on Tuesday as he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

He also pointed to Sanchez's refusal to join NATO allies in a pledge to boost defence spending to five percent of GDP as demanded by Trump, who has frequently argued that the United States shoulders too much of the alliance's burden.

Sanchez's leftist government has angered Washington with a series of other policies, including his staunch opposition to Israel's war in Gaza and the military operation to abduct and arrest President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

US forces use the Rota naval base and Moron air base in Spain. During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Spain, then led by conservative prime minister Jose Maria Aznar, staunchly backed the United States.

