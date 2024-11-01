Europe reacts to Macron's atomic offer

Announcing a new doctrine of "forward deterrence", Macron said the plans involving partners including Germany, Britain and Poland would "complicate the calculations of our adversaries".
"We must strengthen our nuclear deterrent in the face of multiple threats, and we must consider our deterrence strategy deep within the European continent," he said in a speech at France's Ile Longue nuclear submarine base.
He spoke as Russia's war against Ukraine grinds into its fifth year, with European nations worried about Washington's wavering commitment to their security at the same time as the attacks launched by the United States and Israel on Iran threaten to destabilise the Middle East.
The Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark could also all take part. Here is how the partner nations have reacted so far:
- Denmark -
Ruling out French atomic bombs on Danish soil, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "unfortunately" necessary for Europe to discuss deterrence because of a threat from Moscow.
"It is about being at the table and so having better access to information and to strategic decisions," she said at a press conference.
"This cooperation must respect current Danish nuclear policy," she added.
- Germany -
In a joint statement with France, Germany said it would participate in French nuclear exercises -- but it added that the United States should keep its nuclear forces on the continent.
"France and Germany have agreed to take first concrete steps beginning this year, including German conventional participation in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites," the statement said.
"This Franco-German cooperation is based on the shared understanding that the nuclear dimension of deterrence remains a cornerstone of European security, relying on US extended deterrence," it added.
- Greece -
Asked about reports of the plans, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis refused to give details but said work was underway.
"I don't wish to say any more at this stage, but the direction described regarding a common European policy on this very important issue is indeed the one mentioned," he said.
"More information will be available in the coming days and weeks," he added.
- Poland -
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the plans and said they would make his country safer.
"Poland is in talks with France and a group of closest European allies on the programme of advanced nuclear deterrence," Tusk wrote in a post on X.
"We are arming up together with our friends so that our enemies will never dare to attack us."
Poland's nationalist President Karol Nawrocki recently expressed support for a homegrown deterrent without going into details on any proposed scheme.
- Sweden -
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country viewed Macron's suggestion "positively".
"Naturally, we would most like to see a world completely free of nuclear weapons," he said.
"But as long as Russia has these weapons and threatens its neighbours, democracies must be able to deter attacks and safeguard our own security and freedom."
burs-vbw/yad
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters