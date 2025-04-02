Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
 By H�l�ne COLLIOPOULOU
 Athens (AFP) April 2, 2025

NATO member Greece is set to unveil a massive modernisation of its armed forces on Wednesday, following the lead of several of its European allies.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to present the timeline to parliament, headlined with an eye-catching new anti-aircraft defence set-up called "Achilles's Shield".

The Mediterranean country already dedicates more than 3.0 percent of its GDP on defence -- owing to decades of tension with neighbouring Turkey.

It now plans to invest approximately 26 billion euros ($28 billion) on new weapons systems by 2036, according to ministerial sources.

The Greek government has called it "the most significant reform ever undertaken in the history of the Greek state in terms of national defence."

"Our country is protecting itself, arming itself, and strengthening itself," government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said last week.

Alongside Poland, Estonia and Latvia, Greece is one of the few NATO member states that allocates more than 3.0 percent of output to defence.

And this year the nation of 10.5 million has doubled its military budget to 6.13 billion euros ($6.6 billion).

"Historically, Greece has served and will continue to serve as an outpost for Europe, which is currently seeking to reorganise its defence in a difficult international setting," said Maria Gavouneli, a professor of international law at the University of Athens.

- 'Achilles's Shield' -

A key part of the shake-up is an upgrade to its anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems called "Achilles's Shield", according to a source familiar with the matter.

Greek media reports suggest Athens is in negotiations with Israel to acquire the shield, which also includes enhancing anti-drone systems.

France, Italy and Norway have been also cited as possible suppliers of the new weapons, which include unmanned vessels (USVs), drones and radars.

Greece has sought to strengthen its position on the EU's Eastern Mediterranean border, close to the conflict zones of the Middle East.

A dutiful buyer of European military equipment, especially from France and Germany, Greece has always justified its arms spending by pointing to territorial disputes and threats from historic rival Turkey.

- 'Necessary' overhaul -

"This reorganisation was necessary for Greece because during the economic crisis of the last decade and the freeze on public spending, the country fell behind in terms of modernising (its arsenal)," said Gavouneli, who is also the director general of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy think-tank.

Greece has signed a military cooperation agreement with France, ordering 24 Rafale fighter jets and three Belharra-class defence and intervention frigates (FDI) for a total of more than 5.5 billion euros.

A fourth frigate will be built in Greek shipyards, offering added value to strengthen the Greek defence industry.

Athens has also signed a deal for the acquisition of 20 US-made F-35 fighter jets.

Last November, Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said Greece would order four different drone systems and overhaul its armed forces by merging military units.

Athens must cope with a "different reality" and modernise its forces quickly to meet the challenges of the 21st century and those in its relationship with Ankara, Dendias said at the time.

France, Germany, and Poland have lately announced plans to bolster their militaries at a time of faltering confidence in the US military umbrella. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stressed that the EU must significantly increase its arms spending in the face of the threat from Russia.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty
 Helsinki (AFP) April 1, 2025
 Finland's prime minister said Tuesday the country plans to withdraw from the international treaty banning anti-personnel mines, the latest signatory moving to ditch the ban over threats from Russia. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said a fundamentally changed security environment in Europe prompted the decision by Finland - a NATO member bordering Russia - to pull out of the 1997 Ottawa Treaty. "Finland and Europe need to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defence capabilities, ... read more
MILPLEX
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
MILPLEX
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four

 Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit

 Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
MILPLEX
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
MILPLEX
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
MILPLEX
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
MILPLEX
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze

 Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty

 Greece to spend 25 bn euros in 'drastic' defence overhaul: PM

 Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
MILPLEX
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers

 NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?

 NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands

 Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.