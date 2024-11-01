Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Gulf defences unprepared for Iranian drones, analysts say

Gulf defences unprepared for Iranian drones, analysts say

By Mathieu Rabechault
 Paris, France (AFP) Mar 3, 2026
 By stepping up long-range drone strikes against Gulf countries, Iran is exploiting the inadequacy of their defences against the low-cost threat in a bid to pressure the United States to end the war, analysts said.

Since the operation began on Saturday, "Iran has primarily used ballistic missiles to attack Israel, but has relied on drones to attack Gulf countries", according to the think tanks Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project.

Israel's army said late Sunday that it was targeted by more than 50 drones "launched from Iran". The Gulf countries, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of more than 1,000 -- mainly Shahed-136s.

The United Arab Emirates says it has been targeted by more than 800 drones and nearly 200 missiles since the war erupted.

A luxury hotel and French base were among the sites targeted.

In Saudi Arabia, two drones hit the US embassy on Tuesday, while the massive Ras Tanura refinery on its Gulf coast went into partial shutdown after a strike.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Jordan were also targeted.

- 'War of attrition' -

For Steve Feldstein, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the use of these drones -- which cost tens of thousands of dollars -- is "a meaningful way for the regime to impose costs against its adversaries".

"As the conflict persists, this aspect could become more relevant," he added.

The Shahed-136, supplied by Iran to Russia and now produced by the thousands under the name Geran-2 for Moscow's war against Ukraine, is incomparably cheaper than the missiles fired to intercept it, a European industry source specialising in these matters told AFP.

The source said it is a "tool for a war of attrition" aimed at exhausting the enemy's resources.

The Gulf countries' air defence systems are not designed to cope with that.

While they do not use the expensive Patriot missiles, as those are reserved for destroying complex targets such as missiles, they still resort to systems like NASAMS and Avenger, whose missiles cost several hundred thousand dollars, the source said.

The Emirates also have the "very expensive" Coyote anti-drone system.

The source added that while the Shaheds, guided by GPS, can be jammed, the jamming capabilities of countries in the region are "weak" and "would create many difficulties, including for the defence systems".

"In Ukraine, the territory is dotted with acoustic detection systems and anti-drone drones that make it possible to shoot down Shaheds at low cost. There's nothing at all like that in the Gulf countries," the source said.

"The lessons observed in Ukraine have not been learnt, particularly by the Americans."

In recent weeks, however, Washington has deployed A-10 attack aircraft to the region, whose cannon can be used against drones -- just as the Israelis do with their Apache helicopters.

Ukraine has said it is ready to help and share its experience in the fight against drones.

- 'Ramp up the pressure' -

During the 12-day war in June, Tehran confined itself to strikes against Israel.

This time, by attacking Gulf neighbours, "Iran's calculation is to ramp up the pressure as quickly as possible so that these countries then put pressure on the US" to end its strikes, said Camille Lons, Gulf specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Unlike Israel, these countries have very little resilience in the face of military pressure" and their societies are less prepared to cope with it, she added.

She said that Iran struck quickly out of fear that its offensive capabilities would be rapidly undermined by heavy blows from the US and Israel.

The Iranians had also learned the lesson last year "that by trying to limit escalation, they ended up appearing weak in the eyes of the United States", Lons added.

Seth Jones, an expert at the US-based think tank CSIS, said that "if part of the Iranian strategy was to put pressure on Gulf states, so that they would push the US to try to curb this war... It could have the opposite effect".

"It's not entirely out of the question that we see some Gulf states get more involved in this, providing information, allowing their territory to be used for offensive strikes, not just defensive ones," he added.

mra/sva/amj/smw

APACHE

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 19, 2026
 One of Australia's most highly valued defence firms is helping Ukrainian soldiers knock Russian drones off the battlefield, riding a surge in military spending by Western governments with tech combating the weapon of the future. From the trenches of Ukraine to the Red Sea and the cartel wars of South and Central America, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are an ubiquitous part of modern conflict - conducting surveillance, taking airports offline, dropping deadly payloads, and carrying out so-called " ... read more
UAV NEWS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
UAV NEWS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
UAV NEWS
Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
UAV NEWS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
UAV NEWS
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
UAV NEWS
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
UAV NEWS
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
UAV NEWS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters