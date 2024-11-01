Military Space News
 Hezbollah says fighting Israeli forces who landed in east Lebanon

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 Hezbollah on Monday said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon, the second such operation since the outbreak of the latest conflict with Israel.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group said it detected "the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters" from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon, an area where Hezbollah holds sway.

The group said its fighters "engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation" was ongoing.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency earlier reported "fierce clashes... towards the outskirts of the town of Nabi Sheet to repel Israeli forces that carried out a landing by helicopters" in the area.

An Israeli helicopter in the area was hit by the group, two Hezbollah officials in the eastern Bekaa region, where Nabi Sheet is located, told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Overnight on Friday, a failed Israeli commando operation in Nabi Sheet and its surrounding areas to find the remains of Ron Arad, an airman missing since 1986, killed 41 people.

