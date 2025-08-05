Iran names moderate Larijani to head top security body

"Ali Larijani was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in a decree by President Masoud Pezeshkian," official news agency IRNA reported.
Larijani, 68, who is seen as a moderate conservative in Iran, replaces Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a Revolutionary Guards general who was named to the position in May 2023.
His appointment comes after a 12-day war in June, launched by Israel and later joined by the United States, during which key Iranian nuclear and military sites were hit.
The security council is responsible for laying out Iran's defence and security strategy, but its decisions must be approved by the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The secretary, as the most senior member of the council, oversees the implementation of its decisions.
A former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Larijani has held several senior government positions over three decades.
Khamenei made him one of his advisers in May 2020.
The following year, Larijani's presidential run was blocked by a government vetting body despite him being considered a leading candidate.
Starting in 2005, Larijani had led Iran's nuclear policy but resigned after two years of negotiations with Western powers, citing "serious differences" with the president at the time, ultra-conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
As parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, Larijani put his weight behind the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
The son of a grand ayatollah, Larijani comes from an influential Shiite Muslim family with ties to the government, and holds a doctorate in philosophy.
Tehran and Washington had been engaged in negotiations aimed at reaching a new nuclear deal earlier this year, but the talks were derailed by the Israel-Iran war.
Israel said its offensive was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied pursuing.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters