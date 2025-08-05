Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran names moderate Larijani to head top security body
Iran names moderate Larijani to head top security body
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 5, 2025

Iran has appointed veteran politician Ali Larijani, considered a moderate on foreign policy, to lead the Islamic republic's top security body, state media said Tuesday.

"Ali Larijani was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in a decree by President Masoud Pezeshkian," official news agency IRNA reported.

Larijani, 68, who is seen as a moderate conservative in Iran, replaces Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a Revolutionary Guards general who was named to the position in May 2023.

His appointment comes after a 12-day war in June, launched by Israel and later joined by the United States, during which key Iranian nuclear and military sites were hit.

The security council is responsible for laying out Iran's defence and security strategy, but its decisions must be approved by the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The secretary, as the most senior member of the council, oversees the implementation of its decisions.

A former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Larijani has held several senior government positions over three decades.

Khamenei made him one of his advisers in May 2020.

The following year, Larijani's presidential run was blocked by a government vetting body despite him being considered a leading candidate.

Starting in 2005, Larijani had led Iran's nuclear policy but resigned after two years of negotiations with Western powers, citing "serious differences" with the president at the time, ultra-conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

As parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, Larijani put his weight behind the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

The son of a grand ayatollah, Larijani comes from an influential Shiite Muslim family with ties to the government, and holds a doctorate in philosophy.

Tehran and Washington had been engaged in negotiations aimed at reaching a new nuclear deal earlier this year, but the talks were derailed by the Israel-Iran war.

Israel said its offensive was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied pursuing.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 3, 2025
The Iranian government announced Sunday that it had formed a new National Defense Council for handling the country's affairs in wartime. The establishment of the council was approved by the Supreme National Security Council within the framework of Article 176 of the country's constitution, according to reports in Iranian state media agency IRNA and the semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The Iranian government said that the council also aims to review defense plans and centralize military ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
NUKEWARS
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
NUKEWARS
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
NUKEWARS
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
NUKEWARS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
NUKEWARS
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel

 Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

 Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey

 EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
NUKEWARS
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills

 Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief

 Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

 Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.