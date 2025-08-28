Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran open to US nuke talks, rejects missile cuts; Xi tells Iran opposes 'use of force to resolve differences'
Iran open to US nuke talks, rejects missile cuts; Xi tells Iran opposes 'use of force to resolve differences'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 2, 2025

Security chief Ali Larijani said Tuesday that Iran was open to nuclear talks with the United States but ruled out any restrictions on its missile programme.

"The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongly blame Iran for it," said Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"By raising unrealisable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks," Larijani said in a post on X.

The remarks came days after the United States welcomed a move by European powers to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran but said it remained "available for direct engagement with Iran".

Nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April, broke off in mid-June when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities, swiftly followed by the United States.

On Thursday, Britain, France and Germany -- the so-called E3 -- triggered a "snapback" clause in the moribund 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers that allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed in the event of non-compliance with its provisions.

That agreement effectively collapsed in 2018 when US President Donald Trump withdrew from it during his first term and restored crippling sanctions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington seeks an "enduring resolution to the Iran nuclear issue" and that "snapback does not contradict our earnest readiness for diplomacy, it only enhances it."

Following the Israeli and US attacks, Iran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog and demanded guarantees against military action before resuming any negotiations.

Western governments have repeatedly voiced concern about Iran's missile programme, calling it a threat to regional security.

In July, France called for a "comprehensive deal" with Tehran that covers not only its nuclear programme but also its missile programme and its regional ambitions.

Iran has insisted that its military capabilities are not up for negotiation.

Western governments suspect Iran of seeking a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

Xi tells Iran president China opposes 'use of force... to resolve differences'
Beijing (AFP) Sept 2, 2025 - President Xi Jinping told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday that China supported Iran's right to civilian nuclear energy and opposed the use of force to resolve differences, state media reported.

"The use of force is not the right way to resolve differences. Communication and dialogue are the right path to achieving lasting peace," Xi told Pezeshkian during talks in Beijing, according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.

China "respects Iran's rights to peaceful use of nuclear energy" and seeks a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue "that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties", he said.

China, a close partner of Iran and its largest trade partner, has said it opposes a move by France, Britain, and Germany that could reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Those countries said on Thursday they had invoked the "snapback" mechanism, which initiates a 30-day process for reimposing sanctions on Iran.

That move came after weeks of warnings over Iran's alleged breaches of the 2015 agreement with world powers to curb its nuclear programme. The sanctions were suspended under the deal.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, after Israel launched a 12-day war with the country in June.

Israel sought to destroy Iran's nuclear capability while the United States staged its own bombing raid during the war.

On Monday, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -- a grouping of Eurasian leaders including China, Iran, and Russia -- warned against efforts to "reinterpret" the United Nations resolution endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

SCO member states said "any attempts to misinterpret or arbitrarily reinterpret this resolution will undermine the authority of the Security Council", according to a final declaration of their summit in Tianjin.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran says sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 28, 2025
 Iran said Thursday the decision by European powers to trigger a mechanism reimposing sanctions under a moribund 2015 nuclear deal would undermine Tehran's cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog. "This decision by the three European countries will seriously undermine the ongoing process of interaction and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the move a "provocative and unnecessary escalation". ... read more
NUKEWARS
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military

 Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
NUKEWARS
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says as British offices 'severely damaged' in Kyiv

 US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
NUKEWARS
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers

 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

 Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
NUKEWARS
Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
NUKEWARS
What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
NUKEWARS
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025

 Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'

 UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

 NATO says all countries to finally hit 2-percent spending goal
NUKEWARS
Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

 China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade

 Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

 Xi says China, Russia ties 'most stable' in turbulent world
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.