Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Xi says China, Russia ties 'most stable' in turbulent world
Xi says China, Russia ties 'most stable' in turbulent world
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 26, 2025

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China's ties with Russia are the "most stable, mature and strategically significant" among major world powers, state media reported.

During a meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's Duma, or lower house of parliament, Xi hailed the countries' relationship as being a "stable source of world peace", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

"The two sides should... work together to safeguard the security and development interests of both countries, unite the Global South, uphold true multilateralism, and promote the international order towards greater fairness and justice," Xi told Volodin in Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People.

Former socialist allies with a history of tempestuous ties, relations between Beijing and Moscow have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

China has never denounced the war nor called for Moscow to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine's allies believe that Beijing has provided support to its vast northern neighbour.

China, for its part, insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China from this weekend.

He will attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the northern city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, as well as celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin will also hold talks with Xi, with whom he has previously feted his supposedly deep personal bond.

Xi told Putin in a phone call earlier this month that China was pleased to see Moscow and Washington improving their relations, state media reported.

The Russian leader met with US President Donald Trump for a high-stakes meeting in Alaska this month aimed at ending the Ukraine war, but progress towards peace talks appears to have stalled since then.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
China says summit to provide stability, counter 'hegemonism'
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 22, 2025
 China slammed "hegemonism and power politics" on Friday as it touted an upcoming summit it is hosting for more than 20 world leaders as promoting stability and peace. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit will be held in the northern city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, days before a huge military parade in the nearby capital Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II. China has long sought to present the SCO as a counterweight to Western-led power blocs and has ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
SUPERPOWERS
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
SUPERPOWERS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
SUPERPOWERS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
SUPERPOWERS
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
SUPERPOWERS
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.