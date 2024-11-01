Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran says 'trying' to swiftly appoint new supreme leader

Iran says 'trying' to swiftly appoint new supreme leader

by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Mar 4, 2026
 Iran said on Wednesday it was trying to swiftly appoint a new supreme leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on the weekend.

"We are all trying," said Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership which is responsible for selecting a new leader.

"God willing, the leader will be appointed at the earliest opportunity. We are close, but the situation is a war situation," he told state TV.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that any Iranian leader picked to succeed Khamenei "will be a certain target for assassination".

Khatami said "discretion is necessary" given this threat, adding that the election of a new supreme leader was "imminent".

The Assembly of Experts has 88 members who are elected every eight years.

According to Iranian media, US and Israeli strikes targeted a building on Tuesday in the holy city of Qom that belongs to the Assembly.

The previous day, the body's main headquarters in Tehran was targeted by strikes, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran officially began transitioning leadership on Sunday, a day after the death of Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, hardline judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and Alireza Arafi -- a cleric and member of the Assembly of Experts -- are serving as interim leaders.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Major US naval, air buildup sets stage for potential Iran war
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 19, 2026
 The massive US military buildup in the Middle East, including warships, fighter jets, and refueling aircraft, lays the foundation for a potentially sustained campaign against Iran - should President Donald Trump give the order. Trump - who ordered strikes on Iran last year - has repeatedly threatened Tehran with further military action if ongoing talks do not reach a replacement for the nuclear deal the US president tore up in 2018, during his first term in office. CNN and CBS reported Wednes ... read more
NUKEWARS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
NUKEWARS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
NUKEWARS
Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
NUKEWARS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
NUKEWARS
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
NUKEWARS
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
NUKEWARS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters