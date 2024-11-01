Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Iraq tribal clashes kill eight: security official

Iraq tribal clashes kill eight: security official

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kut, Iraq (AFP) Nov 15, 2025

Tribal clashes over agricultural land in central Iraq have killed eight people and injured another nine, a security official in Wasit province told AFP on Saturday.

The dispute broke out early in the morning in the village of Kheshan between members of a Bedouin tribe, the official said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

"Eight people were killed and another nine injured," the official said, adding they were all involved in the fighting.

Security forces have surrounded the area, though skirmishes have not yet ceased.

Tribal feuds are common in Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons where petty rows can turn into deadly clashes.

Tribes wield significant influence and often operate under their own moral and judicial codes, and they possess huge caches of arms.

Iraq has only recently begun to regain a sense of stability after decades of violence that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted long-time ruler Saddam Hussein.

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
Iraqis vote in general election in rare moment of calm
 Baghdad (AFP) Nov 11, 2025
 Iraqis elect a new parliament on Tuesday in a vote that comes at a pivotal time for the country and the wider region, and which both Iran and the United States will be closely watching. Iraq has been unusually stable in recent years, as the nation tries to move past decades of war and repression under slain dictator Saddam Hussein and since the US-led invasion that toppled him. But even now, the country of 46 million people suffers from poor infrastructure, failing public services and endemic co ... read more
IRAQ WARS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
IRAQ WARS
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
IRAQ WARS
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium

 Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization

 How drones are altering contemporary warfare

 Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
IRAQ WARS
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
IRAQ WARS
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
IRAQ WARS
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
IRAQ WARS
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
IRAQ WARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.