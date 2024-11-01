Iraq tribal clashes kill eight: security official

The dispute broke out early in the morning in the village of Kheshan between members of a Bedouin tribe, the official said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.
"Eight people were killed and another nine injured," the official said, adding they were all involved in the fighting.
Security forces have surrounded the area, though skirmishes have not yet ceased.
Tribal feuds are common in Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons where petty rows can turn into deadly clashes.
Tribes wield significant influence and often operate under their own moral and judicial codes, and they possess huge caches of arms.
Iraq has only recently begun to regain a sense of stability after decades of violence that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted long-time ruler Saddam Hussein.
Related Links
Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium
Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization
How drones are altering contemporary warfare
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters